Watch now: Masked intruder shot to death breaking into North Side residence, Madison police say (copy)

Watch now: Masked intruder shot to death breaking into North Side residence, Madison police say

Police lights

A masked and possibly armed intruder was shot to death breaking into a North Side residence early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

The man broke into the home at 1714 Packers Ave. about 2:30 a.m. and was fatally shot by one of the people inside, Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference later Friday morning at the scene. A man, woman and girl were in the duplex at the time the masked man broke in, he said, and “shots had been fired.” No one else was hurt.

The body of a man fatally shot after police say he broke into a home on Madison's North Side early Friday is removed from the scene at 1714 Packers Ave.

Police were called by the woman at the home and the man who had been in the home met them outside and led them to the dead man, police said. Multiple weapons were found at the scene, but it wasn’t immediately clear who they belonged to.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the dead man. Barnes did not release the names or ages of the people in the home at the time the man broke in but said they are cooperating with police. He said the girl is older than a toddler.

“She’s with her mother now and detectives are talking to them to try to figure out why this particular residence was targeted, what issues may have been involved,” Barnes said.

Police had no information yet on whether there would be charges in the case.

Police say a masked intruder was shot to death breaking into a North Side residence early Friday.

Barnes said there had been “general disturbance”-type calls to the area and building in the past, but it wasn’t clear if the calls were specifically to the apartment where the shooting occurred. City property records show two residential units at that address.

The apartment had a sign in the window that said “Anisa World,” with dates that match the date 11-year-old Anisa Scott was born and the date she died after being shot in a drive-by shooting on Madison’s East Side on Aug. 11, 2020.

She was a passenger in a car on East Washington Avenue when occupants from another vehicle opened fire, intending to strike the driver.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said police had no information yet on whether anyone would be charged in Friday's shooting.

Later that month, more than 1,000 mourners clad in red and white gathered on Capitol Square to remember her.

Barnes said he wasn’t immediately aware of any connection between Scott’s murder and Friday’s fatal shooting.

Barnes said the home invasion was the second of two in that neighborhood overnight Thursday. He did not believe they were connected but said the area will get additional police attention over the weekend.

The body of a man fatally shot on Madison's North Side early Friday is removed from the scene.

Friday’s fatal shooting is the seventh killing this year in Madison, Barnes said, although two were deemed justified.

Barnes asked anyone with information about the shooting on Packers to contact them. They can call police at 608-255-2345 or contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

