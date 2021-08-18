Watch now: Mt. Olympus plans $23 million indoor water park expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide

Mt. Olympus posted two videos on its website of what the slide could look like at its property and another video from wiegand.waterrides of how the attraction operates. The slide will show from the outside of the new indoor expansion.

“What got me was just the rotation of it,” Laskaris said. “You enter the slide through the middle and right away the whole slide is rotating and it’s a four person raft you are inside of it and it goes backwards and forwards.”

Laskaris said he received the idea to construct the slide from attending waterpark industry trade shows. He thought it would be a great addition to the Wisconsin Dells area, known as the Waterpark Capital of the World.

“It’s going to be the most unique slide this town has ever seen,” Laskaris said.

He called the slide a “game changer” for the waterpark industry with the technological aspects, capacity and visual appeal while driving past the resort/theme and waterpark on Wisconsin Dells Parkway.

“It will be the coolest slide that ever hit the waterpark industry,” Laskaris said. “Not just the Dells, but the industry as a whole. I believe this slide is that amazing.”