Watch now: Neighbors react to Kenosha County tavern shooting that left 3 dead

SOMERS — For nearby residents, seeing and hearing plenty of activity at the Somers House Tavern nearly every night, and especially on the weekend, certainly isn't an unusual situation.
With the Carthage College campus just down the road to the south, it has been normal to see a lot of foot traffic back and forth.
But what happened early Sunday morning was far from normal.
As police continued to investigate the scene of a shooting at the bar, 1548 Sheridan Road, that left three people dead — and the suspected gunman still at large as of early Sunday afternoon — several neighbors congregated across the street to watch the scene unfold.
Dan Bell, who lives on 15th Place just east of the tavern, while remarking on how Sunday's incident had turned the immediate area into a media frenzy, he was not totally surprised as such incidents have become increasingly commonplace.
"We're way out of the way, and (the violence) is hitting us," Bell said. "We're not in south Chicago or in a bad area. This just shows it can happen anywhere at any time. That's what's kind of scary about it. You (could) just happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."
Bell said he's grown used to the activity and the noise that comes with living close to a bar, but added there had never been anything like what happened Sunday morning. A more normal situation, he said, is speeding vehicles through the neighborhood, but he still wasn't terribly surprised to see something more serious happen eventually.
That just seems to be the way of the world these days, he said.
"I was surprised, but not surprised," Bell said. "The way our whole climate has been going the last year, my brother and I were just talking yesterday how that shootings don't faze people much unless you're right there. It's so common (now).
"You see it on the news every single day now. Look at Chicago. I think there's been 900-some shootings already this year. You just hear it so much."
Another 15th Place resident, Abby Marquson, agreed with Bell when it came to a concern for dangerous driving habits more than something like a shooting.
"I think we were more concerned about drunk drivers more than anything," she said. "They park up and down the street really crazy. When we drive back sometimes later at night or early in the morning, I think we're more concerned about someone hitting someone because people walk around this road.
"And people speed at 65 or 70 sometimes (down Sheridan), and I always see people dressed in black walking down the road. We were waiting for someone to get hit, not shot."
Disturbing trend
Bell, who has lived in the Kenosha area his entire life, said he's sees a disturbing trend that continues to develop with the current generation.
Gone are the days when confrontations were handled and then forgotten, he said, and those have been replaced with someone oftentimes reaching for a handgun to solve the situation.
"Even when I was in high school, if you had a beef with someone, most of the time, you met after school, you fought it out and were best friends a week later," Bell said. "Everyone goes right to the gun now. (Someone) gets kicked out of the bar, the next thing (you) know, (they) get a gun and start shooting everybody.
"It's like, where did we get to that point where guns are the answer to solve your problems? I don't get that. That just seems to be the trend, and it's becoming more common. I do think the younger generation growing up has seen it, so they're just used to it. A lot of them think that's just the go-to, that's normal, that is what you do."
As Bell spoke, he looked at a business directly across Sheridan Road from the Somers House and the numerous orange cones on the ground that represented bullet casings — and behind him, several doors away, were others.
That was a sobering sight, he said.
"I'm looking at all these orange cones," Bell said. "There's bullets everywhere. it looks like a Tommy Gun went through here."
Staying safe
Living so close to the scene, Marquson said messages from concerned family and friend began to trickle in Sunday morning.
And that was her immediate reaction as word began to spread about what happened happened.
"I guess I just wanted to tell my family that we were OK," she said. "We already had a couple text messages making sure we were OK. I just wanted to tell everyone we were fine."
Marquson said she's visited Somers House Tavern in the past, but admitted the incident has her rethinking her future plans.
"I really haven't been to a lot of bars since I was in college, turned 21 (years old), then COVID and everything," she said. "Then this happened. I don't really want to go now, especially with COVID and then this."
Jacqueline Sieracki, who also lives nearby on 15th Place, said she, too, had just been to the tavern for a bite to eat on a recent Sunday afternoon.
The shooting got her thinking about what could have been.
"I was just thinking, what if I had been there?" she said. "It's so close to Carthage, too. What a shame. I'm not a parent, but I just can't imagine. I would be very afraid."
Proximity to Carthage
Many of the homes in the immediate vicinity are occupied by Carthage College students. Carthage is located just southeast of the Somers House.
Carthage Senior Sydney Feenstra stood nearby with friends Sunday morning to see all the activity just up the street. Feenstra said the student population had been kept in the loop by the college with a number of notifications.
And like many others who spoke, she was taken aback by the situation.
"It's crazy," Feenstra said. "It's a bar that we maybe go to three or four times a week sometimes. You never expect it to happen in your backyard, basically. It's been kind of nuts making sure that all of our friends are OK. Everyone that we know is OK."
Feenstra said she's rarely seen anything serious inside the bar, and when that does happen, the situation normally is diffused quickly. The normal patrons, she said, are mostly college students, but that does change a bit when school is out for the summer.
Seeing something of this magnitude at a place she's very familiar with was a bit surreal, Feenstra said.
"It's definitely freaky and kind of takes you aback for sure," she said.