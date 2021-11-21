Watch now: No bucks but woods were alive on the opener of Wisconsin's traditional gun deer season

TOWN OF CROSS PLAINS — There was plenty of sign and history for a successful hunt.

The bark on small trees was shredded, an indication that a buck had rubbed his antlers and forehead to leave a scent to challenge other bucks or attract a mate. Droppings the size of peanut M&M’s were scattered about, and there were scrapes that left dirt patches on the leaf-covered ground. A network of trails snaked through the 16-acre undulating property that features stands of oak and hickory.

And from a historical standpoint, this land north of Pine Bluff and within smelling distance of the broasted chicken and fried cod at the Hilltop supper club is where Doug Annis has used both gun and bow to harvest 10 deer over the last 16 years and has passed on many others. When he checked his trail camera a week ago, it held images of two large bucks, the kind we were looking for as we sat on stools on a south-facing wooded slope.

But on this storied day, the opener of Wisconsin’s traditional nine-day gun deer season, a few deer were heard. None were seen.

“I was hoping to catch them moving along the side trails that they use pretty often,” said Annis, who has been hunting for 44 of his 57 years. “The conditions were pretty nice. Mild. It’s not real easy to see though, everything’s brown.”

Snow covered the ground in only a few areas of far northern Wisconsin, but temperatures were ideal Saturday: Starting out in the low 20s to mid-30s and rising to the upper 30s to mid-40s depending on location. Winds also varied. But in western Dane County they started out of the south at around 13 mph gusting to 21 mph before swirling later in the morning and diminishing in strength as the sun broke through what had been an overcast sky.

More than 570,000 deer hunters from around the world are expected to take part in this year’s season, which could lead to 200,000 to 220,000 deer harvested by the close on Nov. 28, according Jeff Pritzl, who was named in February the state’s deer program specialist for the Department of Natural Resources.

Deer population numbers are trending upward, and most of the corn that can provide cover for deer has been harvested. Dry weather could mean more access to wetter areas, but it hasn’t been cold enough in many parts of the state to freeze swamps and marshes.

“Most of the arrows are pointing in the right direction for a good gun deer season,” Pritzl said. “Part of hunting is adapting to the situation, then running with it.”

The fall buck harvest with bow and arrow is trending ahead of the five-year average and more hunters are taking advantage of the expanded and varied deer seasons that begin in September, Pritzl said. They include not only bow hunting but crossbow, muzzle loader, hunts for youths and those who are disabled, and a special gun-antlerless season in December.

Pritzl, a Marshfield native, has been with the DNR since graduating from UW-Stevens Point 33 years ago and likes to joke that he got more press in the week leading up to the opener than Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Pritzl’s week included scores of interviews with newspapers, websites and television and radio stations. He’s spending the weekend in Vilas County hunting public forest lands around Boulder Junction with longtime friend and co-worker Kevin Wallenfang, who oversees the state’s chronic wasting disease processing center in Poynette.

Pritzl lives in Manitowoc and has an office in Plymouth. He could easily hunt in eastern Wisconsin and likely find success but prefers the vast forests in the state’s northern reaches, even though deer densities there aren’t as great as those in the southern part of the state.

“There’s still a lot of deer up north, but it’s not what it used to be in the good old days. And that mostly relates to the general age of the forest. The forest had been logged off heavily and as that forest was regrowing, the young forests supported a lot of deer,” Pritzl said. “I may not see as many deer (up north) as I would back home, but the opportunity for a really cool experience is still there. And when I do see deer, it’s extra special.”

Annis and I have known each other since the fourth grade at Webster Elementary School in Watertown and have spent the past 26 years fishing together on a regular basis. While I don’t hunt, Annis spent more than 20 years deer hunting with his father, Steve, west of Tomahawk before hunting for more than 10 years in what is now the Chequamegon–Nicolet National Forest. He hasn’t traveled north to hunt for six or seven years.

The advantage, of course, is that the private land on which he has permission to hunt is less than a 15-minute drive from his home on Madison’s Southwest Side. Annis, a researcher in the Department of Medicine at UW-Madison, is out there with his bow in the fall and two weeks ago bagged an eight-pointer with a 24-yard shot from his tree stand.

“I like bow hunting way better,” Annis said Saturday morning as we waited for a deer to appear. “It’s a lot more quiet and a lot less people.”

Under a full moon partially obscured by clouds, we were in place by 6:03 a.m., 27 minutes before shooting hours opened. Annis was armed with his father’s .30-06 rifle. I carried an iPhone, a Canon camera and had hand warmers in the pockets of my blaze orange jacket. As we entered the woods in the dark, we spooked what was likely a deer. About 15 minutes later, we heard a snort from a deer that was likely 20 to 30 yards away but out of sight.

But despite a lack of deer after daylight, the woods were still alive. Great horned owls called, and coyotes could be heard whining and barking in the distance. Overhead there were swarms of crows, flocks of geese and a circling red-tailed hawk. The sound of a train, likely between Cross Plains and Black Earth, could be heard along with the echo of gunshots from area hunters. A red-bellied woodpecker fed and sang just feet from us. Closer still was a field mouse who scurried across a log in front of our feet.

We stayed put until about 10:45 a.m. after two other hunters on the property had left without success. That’s when Annis moved 17 feet up into a nearby tree stand and I exited the scene to give him a better shot at bagging a buck. Annis remained in the stand until dark, but failed to see a deer and heard few shots from hunters on other nearby properties.

“Usually I see deer,” Annis said. “All I saw was a (lot) of squirrels.”

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

