Watch now: Northern Wisconsin in full winter mode and ready for visitors

BOULDER JUNCTION -- The idea was to get a jump on the deep snow and slush that had become common place with our annual January ice fishing trip to the North Woods.

Our plan, hatched months ago and talked about for several years, included minimal snow, easy walks out to our fishing spots and fat walleye sprinkled with smoked paprika frying in a pan.

We failed miserably.

The good news for everyone else is that while much of the state is free of snow and ice, Northern Wisconsin is primed for what could be a banner season for winter tourism.

Snowmobile trails are being groomed and are expected to open soon, cross country skiing and snowshoeing is underway, many lakes have enough ice for fishing and businesses that rely on cold-weather visitors are gearing up for a busy holiday season that has not always cooperated in the past.

Wednesday's blip of unseasonably warm temperatures will do little to stem the excitement as temperatures are predicted to return to normal on Thursday and, in northern Wisconsin, not go above 25 degrees for at least the next 12 days, according to forecasts.

"This is tremendous," said Don Zander president of the Boulder Junction Snowmobile Club. "It keeps all the business going up here. Without snowmobiling, a lot of places would be dead. It’s a huge economic impact."

Zander is also president of the Vilas County Snowmobile Alliance which represents 11 snowmobile clubs and 500 miles of funded trails. The Alliance is scheduled to vote Wednesday night on when trails will open in the county. How soon will depend on how much if any rain falls Wednesday when temperatures could hit 50 degrees.

A retired administrator from the Ashwaubenon School District and now a full-time resident of the town of Presque Isle, Zander is giddy at the prospect of the trails opening before Christmas. Colored flags mark off parking areas for snowmobiles at many businesses while snowmobile breakfasts serve as fundraisers for area clubs. In the case of Zander's club, they're about halfway toward a goal of raising $300,000 to replace their 1998 groomer.

The club began grooming trails about two weeks ago.

"I think we have a good base and everything looks good right now," Zander said. "Last year we didn't have the snow and didn’t open until the first part of January."

Early ice can be a magical time to chase walleye thanks to higher oxygen levels in the water below and fish that are typically in feeding mode. Some lakes had frozen over as early as Nov. 22 so we were excited about venturing north from Madison to finally break out our ice fishing gear.

When we arrived on Friday, the Boulder Junction area had about eight inches of snow on the ground. By Saturday morning another 10 inches had fallen. We had five to six inches of ice but pulling our sleds loaded with gear through the deep snow and slush was arduous and sweaty. Between four people fishing for 19 hours over three days, we caught a grand total of two walleye, a bunch of finger-sized perch, eight dinky northern pike and one 8-inch rock bass.

So much for best-laid plans.

However, more encouraging news for the tourism industry came on Tuesday when AAA released its annual holiday season travel forecast. It shows that, nationally, more than 109 million people will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, a 34% increase from 2020 and just 8% shy of 2019, when a record number of people traveled. In Wisconsin AAA estimates that 2.1 million are forecast to travel this season, which is 10.2% fewer than in 2019 but 32% more than 2020, despite gas being on average, $1.25 more per gallon, according to AAA.

“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of AAA. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year."

When it comes to winter, full economies in Wisconsin are based on having adequate snow and ice. Clothing retailers sell boots, jackets, gloves and mittens. Sporting goods stores make room for massive ice fishing sections, ski shops are busy and ski hills have their snow-making machines running in high gear. Scores of events and festivals in the state rely on cold weather and the accompanying snow while restaurants and hotels can do August-like business even though the temperatures are below freezing.

There are sled dog races planned for Merrill, snow sculpting in Lake Geneva and the 34th annual Iceburg Open Golf Open in Cedarburg. Ice skating on the Vilas Park lagoon is a Madison staple, eagle watching at the Prairie du Sac dam is a big draw while the American Birkebeiner draws thousands of cross country skiers from around the world each year to Hayward and Cable. Over in Eagle River, the 59th World Championship Snowmobile Derby is set to begin Jan. 13.

The gist in all of this is that snow and cold are good for Wisconsin and the lack there of can be detrimental to the bottom line of thousands of businesses, not just in the northern reaches but throughout the state.

In 2019 tourism was a $22 billion industry for the state. Those numbers plunged by 28% in 2020 but are rebounding and with authority.

Theresa Smith, executive director of the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce since 2005, said her community may have had a better summer in 2021 than it did in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Having snow on the ground prior to the holidays will help keep the momentum going.

"If this entire past year is any indication of how winter is going to be, I would expect it to be very good for our lodging partners," said Theresa Smith, executive director of the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce since 2005. "We had an extremely busy summer."

Smith said her office is fielding a steady stream of calls about snow conditions, lodging, events and getting requests for updated snowmobile maps. The office's front yard along Highway M is also home to Marty the Muskie, an 18-foot-long fiberglass statue who is constantly monitored by a live webcam, which gives viewers an indication of the local conditions. On Tuesday, a layer of snow covered the faux fish's back.

"Right now things are looking good," Smith said. "We're still holding a lot of snow and were looking for a great season."

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0