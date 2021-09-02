Watch now: Not guilty plea entered for man accused of killing, dismembering his parents

The criminal complaint in the case does not identify a motive for the killings, but says that even before investigators had found any human remains, Halderson had been using his Google account to search terms including “Body found Wisconsin,” “Woman’s body found in Wisconsin,” “Wisconsin dismembered body found” and “Dead body found in Wisconsin.”

Sheriff’s officials also reported that when he was taken into custody July 8 on initial charges of lying to investigators, Halderson made a number of unsolicited comments and “spontaneous utterances” following an interview at the Public Safety Building in Madison. Halderson had just asked for an attorney and after being told he was being arrested, told a detective he wanted “to go back up” and would “tell me everything,” the complaint says.

The detective then explained that because Halderson had invoked his right to an attorney, the interview was over, to which Halderson responded along the lines of, “What if I want to tell you everything with an attorney there to guide me?” and later again said he “wanted to tell me everything,” according to the complaint.