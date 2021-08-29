Watch now: Old-school ways retained in multiyear reconstruction of 1848 cabin

RIDGEWAY — Nels Diller wasn’t quite sure of his plans when he entered retirement in 2014.

But over the last seven years that question has been clearly answered with broad axes, draw knives, hand drills, planers and chisels.

Diller, who spent nearly 40 years working as a carpenter in Madison, has been working with a dedicated team of volunteers and paid summer interns to rebuild a historic log cabin at Folklore Village, a nationally recognized folk arts and cultural center between Ridgeway and Dodgeville and home to a collection of historical structures.

The crew reconstructing the cabin, using a mix of original and newly felled timbers, has shunned power tools and is getting a feel for what it was like when Aslak Olsen Lie, his family and friends constructed the cabin out of white oak on a ridge of limestone and sandstone beginning in 1848 near the hamlet of Klevenville, northeast of Mount Horeb.

“This project kind of called me,” Diller, 71, said. “It’s a pleasure, really. I wanted to feel what it felt like to be a pioneer and to be doing these things that Aslak did. We take it for granted. We just think that this world that we have now just magically appeared. It didn’t. It was a result of all these people who did all these things the best that they could.”