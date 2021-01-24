Watch now: Packers fans at Lambeau Field are pumped

Be the first to know
Older adults join other priority groups being cleared for immunization, even as vaccine supply remains a challenge.
A Mauston man who had been missing since early Saturday morning was found dead in his car submerged in the Lemonweir River, authorities reported.
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
Gov. Evers has called on the Legislature to pass as its first bill legislation aiding the state’s response to the pandemic.
Wisconsin is expanding groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
Three people were found dead, two for "some time" and one from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, in a village of Rochester home Friday, according to Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
Of the 97 special sessions held in Wisconsin before Evers took office, only a dozen adjourned without resulting in legislation.
A Kenosha educator is mourning the loss of her husband who died Jan. 3 from COVID-19, which she said she inadvertently passed to him after she was exposed at school.
A witness reported finding the freezer in Polk County, Arkansas on Jan. 14 and said there was a "foul smell" coming from that area.
