Watch now: Packers fans gear up, tailgate but prayers for Super Bowl fade

Although Sunday’s crowd was one of the smallest since the 1930s, when the team played at Old City Stadium, there was a buzz as kickoff approached.

Aaron Knaack, of Portage, sat in row 31 near the 35-yard line on the Tampa Bay side of the stadium. He spent Saturday rewatching the Packers’ playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams to ready himself for Sunday’s matchup, which he hoped would be memorable for all the right reasons.

“You know with Ted’s (Thompson) passing and Aaron Rodgers getting up there, this is a big deal,” said Knaack. “It feels special to me right now.”

Kurrie Pelegrin, 51, of Oconomowoc, didn’t think she would get tickets for the game because there were 2,000 other people ahead of her. She was at the 2007 NFC title game, which the Packers lost to the New York Giants, and had been drawn to get Super Bowl tickets if the Packers had won.

“The kids got a pool instead of us going to the Super Bowl,” Pelegrin said. “But this is just amazing. I love being able to share this with my kids and their friends. It’s really cool.”