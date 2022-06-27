WATCH NOW: Pleasant Prairie swimmer breaks American record

A Kenosha area swimmer set an American swimming record in the 1500-meter S9 Freestyle event at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Aqua Arena last week, beating the previous record by more than 30 seconds.

16-year-old Keegan Knott, a Tokyo 2020 Paralympian, USA National Team Member and member of the Pleasant Prairie Patriots swim team, swam the event in 19 minutes and 50.45 seconds on June 10.

“I’ve always loved swimming since I was a kid, my mom would throw me into the pool and I’d splash around,” Keegan said. “I knew I was able to obtain it, and I love distance swimming.”

That certainty was more than just confidence. Keegan had already broken the record, unofficially, in 2018. Her coach, RecPlex Aquatics Manager Steve Frye, said that as the tracked her intervals for this attempt, she was faster from the beginning.

“She was pretty confident going in,” Steve said. “She didn’t realize how much she had broken it by until after.”

When she saw her time, Keegan was surprised taken by surprise.

“It was crazy, I honestly wasn’t expecting to break it by that much,” Keegan said. “I just wanted to try and go all out.”

Michele Knott, Keegan’s mother explained that Keegan has no hip or fibula on her right side, putting her in the S9 category of disability swimming classifications, the second least severe, with S1 being the most severe. Michele said Keegan has been swimming and dancing since she was a child.

“I’ve never been worried about her. If there’s something she wanted to do, she’d do it,” Michele said. “I’ve always known what she’s capable of. I’m her biggest supporter, but one of the people who will push her the most.”

Her main worry for her daughter, Michele said, was the mental balance between being an Olympian athlete, travelling the world and competing, and a teenager looking ahead to college.

“It’s hard as an adult to see how she has to reconcile being an elite athlete and being 16,” Michele said. “There’s so much on her. An athlete, a kid and someone trying to blaze that Paralympian trail.”

Keegan talked about how it felt to be an official record-holder.

“It feels amazing. I feel great that I could break that,” Keegan said. “It’s something not many people get to do, I’m just glad I could get to that level.”

Steve pointed out that Keegan is the only Paralympian to come out of the RecPlex, and was the youngest member of the Tokyo swim team. To be a record-holder, with her name on the Team USA website, was something special, Steve said.

“We’re used to seeing others, but it was her first chance to put her name in the record book,” Steve said.

Keegan recently made a verbal agreement to attend Northern Arizona University, where she’ll be going into exercise science and then physical therapy. Of course, she plans to continue swimming in college.

