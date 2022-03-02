Watch now: Plenty of cheese, fewer cheese lovers, World Championship Cheese Contest roars back to Madison

Samir Kalit’s last trip before the COVID-19 pandemic was to Madison to serve as a judge for the World Championship Cheese Contest. This week, his first trip in exactly two years brought him back to Madison to judge some of the best cheeses in the world once more.

A professor in dairy science at the University of Zagreb, Kalit, who is from Croatia, first entered the Wisconsin cheese scene about 10 years ago to give lectures on Eastern Mediterranean cheeses. He’s since been a five-time judge at the cheese contest and judged reduced fat cheeses at the event on Tuesday.

“I’ve realized how Wisconsin as a state treats the dairy industry,” said Kalit, who likes to bring back Wisconsin cheese to his students in Croatia.

“Every time they invite me to come I am so excited,” he said. “They celebrate this kind of agriculture here.”

The return of the biennial cheese contest to Monona Terrace is a hopeful bookend to the pandemic for the judges, makers and aficionados of the cheese industry, especially after the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest was canceled in 2021.

Though the contest was not open to the public, the end of Dane County’s mask mandate on Tuesday brought a refreshing sense of true normalcy as white-coated judges sliced through 40-pound blocks of swiss and analyzed the entries for defects like bitterness and acidity.

“It really is an elite corps here,” John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, said of the judges.

“A lot of people can judge one thing because their job is to taste cheddar all day, but there’s a certain amount of people who know a breadth of cheese,” Umhoefer said.

The event saw nearly 3,000 entries across 141 classes this year, featuring cheeses from 29 countries and judges from 16 countries. Wisconsin made its usual strong showing with 932 cheeses entered which included nine first place finishes and sweeps of the top three spots in seven of the 69 categories judged on Tuesday.

Decatur Dairy in Brodhead with its Muenster cheese curds took top honors in the cheese curd division with Arena Cheese taking second and Nasonville Dairy in Curtiss taking third in the category that was making its debut in the contest. Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery placed first and second in the flavored cheese curd division with Cedar Grove Cheese in Plain taking third.

Sweeps by Wisconsin cheesemakers also occurred in mild provolone, Parmesan, smoked Gouda and pasteurized process cheese while Yodelay Yogurt in Madison swept the low fat cow’s milk yogurt division. On Wednesday, the remaining categories will be judged with Thursday reserved for judges who will revisit each gold medalist to crown a World Champion at 2 p.m.

This marks the 12th time Madison has hosted the World Championship, which since its founding in 1957 up to 1998 had been held on a loading dock at a Green Bay butter factory. When the contest, considered the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world, came to Madison in 2000, the biennial event had just 1,000 entries in 27 categories.

Entries over the past 20 years have more than tripled and the number of categories has ballooned to 141 as the artisan cheese industry has exploded globally.

“You’re not going to score well here unless you can make a good quality cheese all the time,” said Tom Dahmen, technology director for V & V Supremo Foods in Browntown.

“You can’t have one good day and three bad ones,” Dahmen said. “High quality here really stands out.”

One cheese to rule them all

Judging for the process is based on a point system akin to figure skating. Each cheese starts with 100 points. As judges identify defects in the cheese, the cheese then loses those points. 2020’s World Champion, a Gruyere from Switzerland, scored a 98.81.

To examine the cheese, judges are brought out a sample and first examine any defects in its color or how it’s wrapped. Defects are graded along four levels: very slight, slight, definite and pronounced.

“You smell it. Look it over. See what defects are presenting themselves,” said Eric Vorpahl, who was reviewing aged cheddars Tuesday morning. “As those defects accumulate you make a note of it on the score sheet.”

For cheesemakers, a victorious showing at the contest not only draws in customers, but vindicates those who worked to create the cheese.

“It’s such a good validation that when they work to do everything right, you win an award,” said Mary Lindemann of Pine River Pre-Pack in Newton. Pine River’s cheese spreads won gold and silver in the cold pack cheese spread category for their pepper jack spread and spicy beer spread in 2020.

“You’re judged by people with a very discerning palate,” Lindemann said. “These judges know what they’re looking for and they know a good cheese when they taste it.”

With the cheese industry going into its third year since the pandemic began, changes to the market have already been well felt. Dahmen said his company, which specializes in Latino-style cheeses like queso fresco, has seen record demand as people bought more cheese to cook at home.

“Plants are either at capacity or beyond right now,” Dahmen said. “It’s been really super growth. What we’re seeing right now, there doesn’t seem to be a drop off at all.”

State Journal reporter Barry Adams contributed to this story.

