Watch now: Police release bodycam footage of traffic stop during Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Kenosha Police have released the officer's bodycam footage of a traffic stop of an MSNBC producer who allegedly was trying to follow jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

The driver, James J. Morrison, of Atlanta, Ga., was cited Nov. 17 for violating a red traffic signal, which carries a fine of $98.80.

According to the police report, a member of the department's SWAT, in an unmarked vehicle, was assigned to follow the bus carrying the jury to ensure their safety.

The officer stated that Morrison's vehicle followed the bus northbound on Sheridan Road, and then westbound on 52nd Street, and he observed the vehicle travel through the intersection of 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue on a red light.

A patrol officer was called to the scene to perform a traffic stop and issue Morrison a citation. That officer was told by Morrison that he was told to follow the bus by his boss, Irene Byon, a producer in New York.

Morrison was taken into custody, booked and released back to his vehicle without incident, the report states.

After he learned of the incident, Kenosha County Circuit Court Jude Bruce Schroeder banned MSNBC from the courthouse for the duration of the trial.

In a statement after the incident, NBC News denied that Morrison was attempting to contact the jurors.

"Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation," the statement reads. "While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them. We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation."

