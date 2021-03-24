Watch now: Police wrangle deer that crashed into Wausau nursing home

WAUSAU — Officers from the Wausau Police Department recently wrangled a deer that had crashed through the window of a local nursing home and become trapped in a hallway, with the whole rescue caught on camera.

The department shared body camera footage from the incident on its Facebook page Tuesday evening. It showed Officers Aaron Karlen, Robert Pfaff and Jason Pacey intercepting the frantic animal as she sped down the hallway and wrestling her to the ground. The officers then escorted her to the exit, where she bounded energetically toward a wooded area.

The deer appeared to have a few small cuts from the glass, but police were able to release her back into her habitat without further harm, the department said.

