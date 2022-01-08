Watch now: Procession honors 2 Mineral Point firefighters killed in crash with semi

Officials have identified the two Mineral Point firefighters who died in a crash with a semitractor-trailer Thursday as fire Capt. Brian Busch and firefighter James Ludlum, who have a combined 60 years of service with the fire department.

Busch, 43, and Ludlum, 69, were honored Friday during a procession that carried their bodies from a Dodgeville funeral home to UW Hospital, where autopsies were scheduled to take place. Firefighters and first responders between Dodgeville and Madison and beyond lined the route and saluted as the procession passed and as UW Med Flight followed from above.

Once the procession reached UW Hospital, first responders stood in a group and saluted as the two caskets, each draped with an American flag, were rolled into a building where autopsies were scheduled to be performed.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office also identified the man who was driving the semi as James Morey, 80, of Waukesha. Morey was uninjured.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ludlum and Busch, who were responding to a rollover crash, were driving north on Highway 151 at about 12:30 a.m. when they attempted to use an emergency crossover just west of the Highway 23 exit on the city’s north side. That’s when their fire truck, with its lights flashing, was struck by a northbound semitractor-trailer.

The fire truck, a tanker with 2,000 gallons of water on board, caught fire. Busch and Ludlum died at the scene.

Morey refused medical treatment. The Sheriff’s Office has not said if Morey faces possible charges, only that the crash is still being investigated.

The semitractor-trailer is owned by Soren H. Miller Transportation, a transportation company based in Delafield, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Firefighters from Mineral Point responded to the crash site but were later relieved by firefighters from the Dodgeville Fire Department. The crash closed the highway in both directions for nearly 15 hours.

According to the Wisconsin State Firefighters and EMS Memorial website, three firefighters died in 2020, three in 2019 and six in 2018. Deaths that year included Capt. Cory Barr of Sun Prairie, who died in a downtown explosion, and Richard Garner, 29, a Madison Fire Department firefighter and paramedic who collapsed suddenly and died shortly after his shift ended.

