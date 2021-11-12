Watch now: Prosecution gets wins in jury instructions debate in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Lee Enterprises will be carrying a live blog of events in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, which began with jury selection Nov. 1 and opening statements the following day.

Rittenhouse, 18, shot two people and wounded a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. His attorneys contend he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors have portrayed him as an instigator.

Lee Enterprises/Kenosha News reporter Deneen Smith is reporting from inside the Kenosha County Courthouse, with reporting on this page augmented by remote staff and wire reports.

More coverage:

12:40 p.m.: Although he did not make a final ruling — saying only that he was inclined this way — Judge Schroeder is allowing lesser-included charges for several of the charges.

For the first degree recklessly endangering safety charge related to shooting toward Daily Caller reporter Richie McGinniss, there will likely be a lesser-included charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

For the first-degree intentional homicide charge related to Anthony Huber, the jury would also receive a lesser included charge of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide.

For the attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge related to the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, there would be lesser included charges of attempted second-degree homicide and a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

There would be no lesser-included charges for the first-degree reckless homicide related to the Joseph Rosenbaum shooting.

There would also be no lesser-included charge for the first-degree recklessly endangering safety charge associated with the shots fired at an unidentified person the defense has been calling "Jump Kick Man."

If the charges go to the jury with the lesser-includeds, as is likely, when the jury deliberates they will first consider the most serious charge. If they can't come to a consensus on that charge, they move on to deliberations on the next lesser charge.

Along with the inclusion of provocation in the instructions, this is likely good news for the prosecution and gives jurors options as they contemplate the evidence.

ADA James Kraus said "well, we obviously wanted it, we think it fits the facts," when asked by reporters if the state was pleased with the judge's statements that the lesser charges would likely go to jurors as an option. When a reporter asked Kraus if the request for lesser included options was an admission by the state that they had a weak case on the toughest charges, Kraus said it was not, saying lesser-included options are fairly routine in homicide cases.

Noon: In court for the jury instruction arguments. Judge Bruce Schroeder just ruled that a provocation instruction will be included in the reckless homicide charge for Rosenbaum. This is a win for the prosecution.

"It's the jury’s case and I think they should make the critical decisions. My decision will be to submit the case to the jury with the provocation instruction and you can argue the strength or lack of strength of the evidence," Schroeder said.

9 a.m. Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse will return to the courthouse without the jury present on Friday to finalize how jurors will be instructed when they get the case next week.

Jurors will soon begin deliberating in a case that left Americans divided over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers rested their case Thursday, putting on about 2 1/2 days of testimony to the prosecution’s five, with the most riveting moment coming when the 18-year-old told the jury that he was defending himself from attack when he used his rifle to kill two men and wound a third on the streets of Kenosha in the summer of 2020.

Prosecutors have sought to portray Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed, which took place during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.

Jury instructions will be worked out on Friday, and closing arguments are expected on Monday. After closing arguments, names will be drawn to decide which 12 jurors will deliberate and which ones will be dismissed as alternates. Eighteen people have been hearing the case. The panel appeared overwhelmingly white.

The protests in Kenosha were set off by the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer. Rittenhouse, then 17, went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, with a rifle and a medical kit in what the former police and fire youth cadet said was an effort to protect property after rioters set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, in an initial confrontation and just moments later fatally shot Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27. Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot.

The case has stirred fierce debate over vigilantism, self-defense, the Second Amendment right to bear arms and the unrest that erupted around the U.S. over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other police violence against Black people.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, which is Wisconsin’s murder count; attempted first-degree intentional homicide; first-degree reckless homicide; reckless endangering; and illegal possession of a weapon by a person under 18.

Prosecutors said they will ask Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder to allow the jury to consider possible lesser charges on some of the counts — potentially the intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide charges.

One of the final witnesses for the defense was a use-of-force expert, John Black, who testified that less than three seconds passed between the time somebody fired a bullet in the air and Rittenhouse opened fire on the first man he shot, Rosenbaum.

Black took the stand as part of an effort by Rittenhouse’s lawyers to show that he had reason to fear for his life and acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse, in his own turn on the stand Wednesday, testified that he heard a gunshot directly behind him as he was being chased by Rosenbaum. Authorities said the shot was fired by someone else in the crowd.

The account Rittenhouse gave has largely been corroborated by a wealth of video and the prosecution’s own witnesses: Rittenhouse said that Rosenbaum cornered him and put his hand on the barrel of his rifle, the second man hit him with a skateboard and the third man came at him with a gun of his own.

At one point Wednesday, his lawyers angrily demanded the judge declare a mistrial and bar Rittenhouse from being retried — essentially asking that the whole case be thrown out. They accused the chief prosecutor of asking Rittenhouse out-of-bounds questions.

The judge lambasted the prosecutor but pressed on with the case. — Associated Press

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0