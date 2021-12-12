Watch now: Protesting gun violence with a hammer and forge

He shall judge between the nations, and shall arbitrate for many peoples; they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more. — Isaiah 2:4

Protests at Wexford Park typically involve an overzealous parent.

There are soccer fields here.

Sometimes the excitement of watching a 5-year-old who seems destined for a spot on Team USA becomes too much for those on the sidelines clutching their insulated coffee cups and who may disagree with a call by a teenage referee.

But on a recent Saturday morning the protest came at the park shelter from a retired Lutheran minister wielding a hammer and conviction.

He also brought a well-worn anvil and a forge that can heat metal to 2,200 degrees. This is how Jeff Wild is trying to make a difference, delivering his message about gun violence and the lives it destroys.

Wild has seen it firsthand, officiating at funerals of those who have committed suicide with a firearm. He has watched in his home state the horrific consequences of a teenager bringing an AR-15-style rifle to a protest in Kenosha, the more than 175 homicides in Milwaukee in 2021 and the growing number of “shots fired” calls investigated by Madison police.

Last week, an 18-year-old Madison La Follette High School student was charged in Dane County Circuit Court with two gun possession-related counts after police and school officials said he brought a loaded handgun into the school. Wild believes it’s only a matter of time before a school shooting here thrusts Madison onto the national stage. Politicians have failed to act.

“It’s just a matter of time because nothing seems to change,” Wild told the gathering of 14 people on Dec. 4. “I’m really sad about what’s going on.”

That’s why Wild is using his forge, hammer and anvil to turn guns into garden tools. On this day at the park on Madison’s Far West Side he had the barrel of a small caliber rifle glowing orange before he split the barrel to make a combination hand spade and fork. In the past he has made hand trowels and has incorporated the wooden gun stocks into handles for single-tined metal cultivators used for weeding. He’s always in search of unwanted guns.

Wild’s efforts are similar to a national movement by RAWtools, a Colorado-based nonprofit, whose motto is “Disarm Hearts, Forge Peace, Cultivate Justice.” The organization offers programs in restorative justice, de-escalation, bystander intervention and mental health first aid. Its “Swords to Plowshares” program is based on the Old Testament verse from Isaiah.

“As we lose more than 100 people a day to gun violence in the United States, it’s becoming more and more clear that guns have no place in conflict resolution,” the organization’s website states. “Many folks donate their guns to RAWtools because they realize they don’t need them anymore.”

Those who donate a gun receive a garden tool made from the gun for free. Remaining parts are used to make more tools or items that are then sold to to raise money.

According to a report from the University of California Davis Health, there were 39,707 deaths from firearms in the U.S. in 2019 with 60% of those suicides. Firearms are also the means in approximately half of suicides nationwide. Another 14,861 people died in a firearm homicide, while another 115,000 people were injured by a firearm. In the U.S., 31% of all households have firearms.

“It’s not important only for myself to express my disappointment, frustration, even anger at the gun empire when crises happen,” Wild said. “It could be helpful for other people to gather and share their stories and their perspectives and backgrounds in gun violence and how it affects their lives. For me it’s a First Amendment issue, but it’s also a biblically grounded idea of God’s people protesting the evils of the world.”

Protest in the park

I learned of Wild’s presentation through a neighborhood Facebook post. We have lived in the Wexford Park neighborhood since 2003 and bought our house in part because of the park across the street. This is where my children learned to to play tennis, baseball and softball, launched model rockets, flew kites and each spring took part in a scramble for Easter eggs. Sandhill cranes are frequent visitors, we have fox, coyote, deer and of course turkey.

Public protests here, however, are rare, although there have been caravans of honking cars over the past couple of years that have paraded past the nearby home of Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney calling for changes at the jail. He’s now retired, so it’s unlikely the caravans will return.

Wild, 67, isn’t opposed to all guns. He grew up in Beaver Dam, took hunter safety courses in high school and has friends who continue to hunt. He’s all for responsible gun ownership but is miffed at those who call for accountability in many other aspects of their lives but fail to do so when it comes to guns.

“Manufacturers are not held accountable, the NRA has become a powerful political lobby group, and people have a distorted understanding of the Second Amendment,” Wild said. “As a pastor, it’s devastating to preside at those funerals, and, honestly, they change you. It’s part of what drives me to do this.”

A graduate of Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, Wild spent summers working at a foundry in Beaver Dam before going to Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. He spent nearly his entire ministry in south central Wisconsin, including 17 years at a church in Janesville. He moved to Madison in 2001 to serve as pastor at Advent Lutheran Church on Old Sauk Road, where he helped establish a food pantry garden before retiring in 2015. He lives just a few blocks from Wexford Park.

Wild’s protests don’t involve loud speeches, megaphones, marches or caravans. The noise comes from the impact of his steel hammer meeting a steel gun barrel on a 75-pound anvil. The roar comes from the forge, fueled by a propane tank. So far his talks and demonstrations have been within Dane County and have been held without issue or pushback. He’s well aware the response would likely be different elsewhere in the state and knows his views stand in contrast, even among some religious leaders in far right evangelical churches and among Christian nationalists who have come to lionize gun ownership.

“They’ve lifted up the Second Amendment to say that to own firearms is their God-given right, which in my opinion is the misuse of God’s name,” Wild said. “And to put those two together I think is blasphemous.”

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

