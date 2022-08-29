Watch now: Racine second-grade teacher remixes Lizzo for her back-to-school TikTok song

RACINE — Monique McKnight walked in the Racine 4th Fest parade and kept hearing “About Damn Time” by Lizzo over and over.

McKnight was supporting her daughter’s dance group, and they performed to the song several times. McKnight didn’t think about the tune again until a couple weeks ago, when she wanted to write a back-to-school version of it.

“The words just started coming,” McKnight said.

McKnight, a second-grade teacher at Knapp Elementary School, had written end-of-year tunes before, but this marked the first time she did a back-to-school song and video, which she posted to TikTok Aug. 18. Racine Unified School District students return to school Thursday.

She first did an end-of-year song in 2019 set to “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X. Other songs she covered were “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion, “It Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube, and “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

The first few songs were posted to Facebook, but the last couple are on TikTok. McKnight said she occasionally gets noticed in public by people who ask “Hey, aren’t you that TikTok lady?”

“It’s turned into a thing,” McKnight said.

However, if it wasn’t for a family member’s suggestion, she might not be a teacher.

After having several jobs out of high school, McKnight’s aunt mentioned working as a substitute educational assistant at RUSD. McKnight applied and was then offered a permanent job as an educational assistant at Starbuck Middle School.

While working as a special education assistant, McKnight “realized, ‘Oh my gosh, this is what I want to do,’” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, this is my calling.’”

With colleagues’ encouragement, McKnight went back to school and received a teaching degree while still working as an educational assistant. She taught at Giese Elementary for 18 years before moving to Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St.

McKnight grew up in Racine in a musical environment, performing in the family choir.

“I’m always singing, making up songs,” she said.

She often comes up with an impromptu ditty to help students stay engaged while learning about a topic.

McKnight stressed the importance of energy and joy in keeping students’ attention.

“If I feel like I’m having fun, I’m going to get more out of it, I’m going to put more into it,” McKnight said. “Sometimes I feel like, ‘Am I being obnoxious?’ but that’s what they expect from me. I want my students to feel like they want to be in my class.”

The “About Damn Time” cover required multiple attempts to get the video right, since McKnight was initially nervous about being overheard by a coworker down the hall.

“The first time I did it, I was trying to keep my voice down,” McKnight said. “I was like, ‘OK, that doesn’t sound right, I gotta do this over.’”

McKnight does not consider herself a songwriter, but the lyrics come when she sits down to pen a song. It took about five hours to write the most recent tune, which includes lines like, “Start lesson planning, no time to waste. I got a feeling this year’s gonna be great. OK, alright, it’s almost that time.”

Indeed, this week entails professional development for teachers, and students start school next week.

Even after more than two decades in education, every year in late August, McKnight has dreams about returning to class as a student. For some students at Knapp, the return to school will include a musical, energetic instructor.