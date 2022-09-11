Watch now: Rare tours of historic, 'innovative' yellow barn at Jones Dairy Farm set

FORT ATKINSON -- Jones Dairy Farm is one of Jefferson County's largest employers.

Only there are no cows, milk tanks or vats to make cheese.

Instead, the 133-year-old company with nearly 500 employees is all about its meat products, such as breakfast sausage, hickory smoked ham and bacon smoked with cherry wood. They can be found at stores throughout North America and even in Hong Kong and Japan.

But dairy was central to the Jones family business for parts of two centuries. And on Saturday, a portion of that history that still stands will be celebrated when visitors will get a rare look inside a well-preserved, 100-year-old dairy barn. It features unique interior wooden silos, drinking cups for the cows, a manure removal system, corn dryer and a bulk milk tank instead of cans, all state-of-the-art innovations in 1922.

"There used to be busloads of customers that would come and visit the farm to learn about the different innovations, similar to World Dairy Expo, where they would learn about all the equipment and systems that you could use in the industry. They had it right here on the working farm," said Mariah Hadler, one of the organizers of the event and a Jones employee. "It was very, very innovative, but it's now common knowledge in the dairy industry."

Saturday's centennial celebration (tickets are $25 with proceeds going to agricultural scholarships for local youths) will be limited to 350 people who will be led on tours by Jones family members and fed pulled pork sandwiches from Jones and cheese from Hoard's Dairyman Farm Creamery in Fort Atkinson. Attendees, who will be shuttled via hay wagon to the site along the Rock River, will also be ushered to different stations where there will be talks on how the silos in the barn stored and dispensed feed and how the barn's ventilation system cooled the structure and its cows. There will be visits to the barn's massive hay mow and presentations on barn architecture, dairy cow genetics and how the Jones family managed its swine herd back in the day.

The last time the barn was open for a public event was in 1983 for a dairy breakfast that drew more than 3,000 people. The barn is set back on the 440-acre property, out of view from the traffic on Highway 26, and has always been painted yellow, in homage to the herd of Guernsey cows that once filled its stanchions and produced milk with a yellow hue due to the high content of butter fat.

"It's just a very special barn," Hadler said during a tour. "This barn was innovative for the time."

Part of dairy history

But the barn was not built by the Jones family. It was constructed by W.D. James.

In about 1905, James, working in a small blacksmith shop on a dairy farm near the Waukesha County village of Wales, built an adjustable cow stall featuring a rotating stanchion that allowed the cow to turn its head and aligned its rear with the manure gutter for better sanitation. According to the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson, the president of Kent Manufacturing in the city "recognized the value of this invention and quickly invited Mr. James to join his firm." James moved here in 1906, Kent's sales increased by 30% and in 1912, the business was renamed the James Manufacturing Company.

In 1919, James purchased 80 acres from the Jones family to establish his own working dairy farm to aid in his efforts to innovate the dairy industry. But when he died in 1948, the farm, along with the barn, was sold to the Jones family.

But when James moved here, he described the community as the “center of the dairy world.” And he was right.

This was the home of William Dempster Hoard, who, after serving with the 4th Wisconsin Infantry during the Civil War, launched the weekly Jefferson County Union in Lake Mills in 1870 and three years later moved the newspaper to Fort Atkinson.

At the same time, Hoard began a vigorous campaign to improve and grow dairy farming in the state, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Hoard crusaded to get farmers who were losing money due to poor soil and crop yields to switch to dairying and organized a dairying convention in Watertown, where he founded the State Dairyman's Association, the first of its kind in the nation. He became president of the Northwestern Dairymen's Association, founded the Hoard's Dairyman, the national dairy farm magazine, in 1885, and was elected governor of the state in 1888.

While in office he railed against food adulteration, instituted a cow census and established the nation's first Dairy and Food Commission to defend consumers against dangerous food contamination. He was also instrumental in the development of the School of Agriculture at UW-Madison.

Fort Atkinson is now home to the W.D. Hoard Museum and the National Dairy Shrine Museum.

The barn on the Jones property is also a treasure and a reminder of the rapid development of the state's agricultural industry that was booming in the 1920s, when 91% of the state's 189,000 farms had dairy cows. But the barn last hosted a milking herd in 1985 and is another monument to the more than 40,000 dairy farms lost in Wisconsin during the past 40 years. In January, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reported there were just 6,533 herds being milked in the state.

Adaptation

Wisconsin is home to multiple national meat industry players such as Johnsonville Sausage in Sheboygan County, Jack Link's in Minong, Usinger's in downtown Milwaukee and Nueske's in Wittenberg. Had the Jones meat business not grown and tried to remain small, Philip Jones, the sixth generation to lead the 100% family-owned Jones Dairy Farm, believes it would have been difficult to remain viable, much like what has happened in the state's dairy industry.

His company now has 650,000 square feet of gluten-free manufacturing and office space in Fort Atkinson that includes a product development center, a spice plant and a market that sells Jones meat products. Jones also has a plant in Delaware that makes Scrapple, a SPAM-like product that is a mix of pork scraps, trimmings and sometimes bacon.

"One of the things is scale. If we hadn't been able to grow to remain competitive, we would be at a disadvantage and not be able to do what we do today," Jones said during a teleconference meeting from his cabin near Mercer where he was being frustrated by uncooperative muskie. "Dairy farms are so different through technology and through scale, but they're also adapting, and that's what you have to do in business. You have to adapt. Whether you want to or not."

Adaptation also created the company.

Milo Jones had traveled from Vermont in 1832 to the Michigan Territory to work as a government surveyor. When he got to what is now Wisconsin, he was impressed with the land, and a few years later bought 600 acres for $1.25 an acre along the Rock River in Fort Atkinson, a community that was home to a fort during the Black Hawk War of 1832.

Jones brought his family here in 1838 and is believed to be one of the first dairy farmers in the state. He also served as postmaster, justice of the peace, was a delegate to Wisconsin’s Constitutional Convention in 1848 and was elected Fort Atkinson's first mayor.

But in 1889, in a wheelchair due to rheumatoid arthritis and unable to farm, Jones made a pivot that would set the course for the Jones family for decades to come. He began selling his mother's breakfast sausage recipe to friends. In 1920, Jones Dairy Farm became the first meat-packing company to quick-freeze breakfast sausage, a move that paved the way for exporting, which began in 1938. A line of fully cooked and browned all natural breakfast sausage was introduced in 1986, and two years later the first “light” breakfast sausage products hit retailers.

"Why are we here today? It was the entrepreneurial spirit of our forefathers," Philip Jones said. "They were very, very creative in how they approached the expansion of the business."