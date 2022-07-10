Watch now: Red Cliff Fish Company a 'game-changer' for tribal fishermen in Bayfield County

BAYFIELD — Results are never guaranteed when your livelihood depends on the movement of fish and the temperament of a lake with a frightful reputation.

That’s why Joe Newago Jr. wasn’t totally disappointed with his 28-mile round trip on the Mackenzie May, which ended with a haul of around 700 pounds of whitefish and lake trout taken by gill net from the frigid waters between Madeline and Michigan islands.

Newago, 32, a third-generation fisherman and a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, was thankful for the catch from Lake Superior on this June day, even though it didn’t top his goal of 2,000 pounds. After all, he had spent $19,000 over the winter for a new engine and transmission for his 42-foot-long Burger boat built in Manitowoc during World War II.

There are other bills, too. He has a three-man crew and burns 30 to 40 gallons of fuel on each trip that usually begins around 6 a.m. and ends a few hours after noon.

“We lifted about 9,600 feet of net to get that,” Newago said, as he stood inside his boat shortly after unloading eight plastic tubs each filled to the brim with fish and pea-sized pebbles of ice. “It wasn’t as good. The current was running, the nets were really dirty — full of sticks and mud and stuff today — but that happens when you get the storms. Hopefully the next time will be better.”

A fish market operated by the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is helping to create new opportunities for the dozen or so tribal fisherman from the Red Cliff and Bad River tribes. The market is also helping to bring better prices for freshly caught, pre-processed fish and is providing a new revenue stream and tourist stop on the Red Cliff reservation, located along Highway 13 three miles north of Bayfield.

The 3,500-square-foot, $3 million facility that sits on a hill overlooking Buffalo Bay opened in late 2020 and includes a large processing room with tables for manual cutting plus automated stainless steel machines that can scale, skin or fillet a whitefish in just seconds. There’s a smoker that cooks 400 pounds of fish in 5½ hours at 145 to 200 degrees, and a retail store at the front of the building. It sells smoked whitefish, some with a brown sugar coating that turns the fillets into an almost candy-like state. There’s smoked and fresh lake trout, whole smoked cisco (also known as lake herring) and dips made in the market’s commercial kitchen that can contain whitefish, lake trout and even walleye.

At this time of the year, the facility is processing 10,000 to 15,000 pounds of fish per week.

“We’re just taking it step by step to make sure we’re not taking on too much,” said Daniel Grooms, manager of the Red Cliff Fish Company. “But the potential is huge.”

The market also sells locally produced spinach, eggs, bison jerky and cornmeal and has just begun working with Feeding Wisconsin. The program, launched in 2021, serves 11 Wisconsin tribes to increase access of Indigenous foods for tribal elders age 55 and older. Food boxes typically contain meats and vegetables, about 41% of which comes from tribal producers. This is the first year the boxes contain smoked fish, which are processed, smoked and packaged at Red Cliff Fish Company.

“For decades (tribal fishermen) depended upon non-tribal fish processors. Having this facility on the reservation is a game changer for our tribal fishermen,” said Rick Peterson, who served as the Red Cliff Tribal Chairman from 2017 to 2021. “It allows them to sell directly to the tribe and created competition within the fish processing industry in the local area. It’s huge.”

Cultural tradition

Fishing has long been a part of the culture here. Native American tribes fished these waters for thousands of years prior to white settlement. The clean water of the largest freshwater lake by surface area in the world included deep harbors, islands for fish camps and prime habitat that in the 1850s drew French Canadians and Scandinavians. By 1885, Bayfield was the leading fishing community on the lake, according to a historical marker at the Bodin dock.

The nearby Bayfield Maritime Museum pays homage to the industry with displays about fishermen and their families and the lake herring industry that supplied roe to Europe while the fish meat was either turned into meal or salted and packed into wooden barrels. There are old gill nets and trap nets, machinery and buoys. One display tells the story of the lake trout fishery that collapsed in the 1950s due to overfishing and the sea lamprey. With research and joint efforts by the state and federal governments and Tribal Nations, the pursuit of lake trout has resumed as the industry has moved toward a “smaller and better regulated commercial fishery,” according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

Commercial harvests from Lake Superior over the last 18 years have ranged from just over 800,000 pounds of dressed fish in 2004 to a peak of just over 1.7 million pounds in 2012, according to data from the DNR. Harvests have been fairly stable since 2013 with about 1.1 million pounds to 1.3 million pounds recorded. In 2021, the harvest included 565,405 pounds of cisco, 438,899 pounds of whitefish and 30,759 pounds of lake trout. Just 509 pounds of burbot, considered a “poor man’s lobster,” was harvested.

The docks of Bayfield are home to commercial fishing boats with names like Twin Disc, Katy May, Noree-Jo, Claire and Twin Sisters. The fish markets include longtime businesses like Bodin Fisheries and two Hoop’s Fish Markets in Bayfield, Halvorson Fisheries in Cornucopia and Johnson’s Store in Port Wing.

Joe Bodin, a fourth-generation fisherman, welcomes the addition of the Red Cliff Fish Company. He worries more about regulations, fuel prices and declining harvest quotas.

“You’re kind of fearing for what the next round of things that the DNR will do to us,” said Bodin. “They’re kind of turning it into a part-time fishery.”

Going to market

Newago typically fishes every other day and can sell his catches to any of the markets in the area. But on this day, with the bed of his Chevy Silverado pickup weighed down with fish and ice, he headed to Red Cliff. That’s where his fish are separated from the ice, weighed and placed back into color-coded green and black bins specific to Newago and covered with new ice as the fish await processing.

Fish that can’t be used by Red Cliff are sold to a wholesaler.

“It’s been up and down with the coronavirus but in a way it’s been good because the fish prices have been slightly higher,” said Newago, who was in elementary school when he began fishing with his father. “I own this (boat), dad owns that one on the end and my grandpa bought it in the ’80s. My brother owns one right across the dock.”

The fish caught by Newago can wind up fresh or smoked in the Red Cliff Fish Company display case, frozen in packages, on grocery store shelves in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota or on menus of area restaurants in Bayfield, Washburn, Ashland and beyond.

The Red Cliff Fish Company is designed with the commercial fisherman in mind and is managed by Grooms, a tribal member with an unconventional resume.

He was born in California and moved to the Red Cliff reservation when he was five years old. Grooms played baseball and rode BMX bikes and skateboards. After high school, he worked construction and restaurant jobs before attending a golf academy in Florida to pursue a professional golfing career. Since 2017 Grooms had stints working at Florida courses in the winter and at the Apostle Highlands Golf Course in Bayfield and Chequamegon Bay Golf Club in Ashland.

Looking for a change, Grooms was hired in 2021 to manage the Red Cliff Fish Company as it came out of the pandemic.

“It was a big struggle but luckily we only got better,” Grooms said. “Even last year a lot of COVID restrictions were still there but as things started to open up the word of our stuff started to get out and we started to pick up more and more business and we’ve actually done all right so far.”

Fresh whitefish and lake trout sell for $7.50 per pound with the skin on and $8.50 per pound without the skin. Smoked sugar-cured whitefish and lake trout fillets go for $9.50 per pound while chunked smoked fish is $7.50 per pound.

The state-of-the-art facility, 10 years in the making, was designed for rapid processing, packing and shipping with all fish traceable back to the individual fisherman. Fresh fish is minimally handled, packed on ice and shipped in environmentally friendly packaging. Fish waste from the processing plant is also used as fertilizer on tribal farms. The goal, according to Grooms, is to protect the fishery and to have a self-sustaining fish company that not only provides jobs but maintains a culture connecting the Red Cliff people to the lake and its bounty.

“Since we’ve been open, prices have kind of gone up for fishermen, which is great for their business, their families and thus the community,” Grooms said. “We want to keep something we’ve been doing here for generations going.”