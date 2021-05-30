Watch now: Restoring cool at Groovy Wood Studios in Madison

“I’m on my feet 12 hours a day, seven days a week right now just trying to keep up,” Paulet said. “These things are hot again. There’s a limited supply of things so right now I’m pulling out all the stops dragging these things from basements and estate sales but in two years am I going to get them reasonably priced? I don’t know but I’m going to ride that wave.”

Paulet has only lived in Madison for about five years. He grew up in Westchester County, New York, where his dad worked at IBM. Paulet studied engineering and was part of an ROTC program at Texas A&M and then spent eight years hunting submarines. After his government job ended, he took a sales job with Head sporting goods in Houston, held sales positions with a few other companies and then went into banking, which is what brought him to Madison doing floor plans for car dealerships.

First purchase

It was March 2020 when Paulet purchased his first console so he could install his own stereo equipment into it. He paid $20 for the piece but when he got it home after a trip to Appleton, he discovered it worked pretty well. So he cleaned it up and sold it for $100. He bought a second console for $250 but quickly found a third console that he thought would be his “forever” piece. So he sold the second console for $950 to a guy from Dubuque, Iowa, and made a $700 profit.