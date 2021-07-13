Watch now: Details emerging after reported shootings at 2 Caledonia gas stations

Racine County law enforcement officers are investigating a pair of possible shootings reported Tuesday morning at two Caledonia gas stations along Northwestern Avenue: the Pilot Travel Center next to Interstate 94 and the Mobil gas station at 10616 Northwestern in the Franksville area.

In a news release, the Caledonia Police Department referred to the situations as "an active investigation ... there is no threat to the community." Travel is restricted in the area.

Witness account

A trucker who declined to give her name, citing fears for her safety, said she had just pulled into the Pilot to fuel up when a man ran out of the store. She said she then saw a truck ahead of her back up and make a U-turn to leave.

"Then, everybody starts running out of the Pilot, it's truckers just running, sea of people, this one guy is yelling, 'Run! Run,' and I'm like, 'Oh my god,' " the woman said. She said she asked one of the people what was going on.

"He said that somebody's in there shooting," the woman said. She said she did not witness any shooting or see anyone hurt.