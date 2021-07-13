Watch now: Details emerging after reported shootings at 2 Caledonia gas stations

Racine County law enforcement officers are investigating a pair of possible shootings reported Tuesday morning at two Caledonia gas stations along Northwestern Avenue: the Pilot Travel Center next to Interstate 94 and the Mobil gas station at 10616 Northwestern in the Franksville area.
In a news release, the Caledonia Police Department referred to the situations as "an active investigation ... there is no threat to the community." Travel is restricted in the area.
Witness account
A trucker who declined to give her name, citing fears for her safety, said she had just pulled into the Pilot to fuel up when a man ran out of the store. She said she then saw a truck ahead of her back up and make a U-turn to leave.
"Then, everybody starts running out of the Pilot, it's truckers just running, sea of people, this one guy is yelling, 'Run! Run,' and I'm like, 'Oh my god,' " the woman said. She said she asked one of the people what was going on.
"He said that somebody's in there shooting," the woman said. She said she did not witness any shooting or see anyone hurt.
In a statement, Pilot Co. spokeswoman Stephanie Myers said it's "an open investigation, we are cooperating fully with local authorities." The statement went on to say that the "safety and well-being" of the company's' employees and customers "is always our main concern."
A local TV news reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station's gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.
Windows in a black vehicle in the parking lot of the Mobil gas station appear to have been smashed or shot out.
A news conference is expected to be held before noon.
Both the Caledonia Police Department, the Racine County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice have officers at the scenes.
Journal Times reporters Diana Panuncial and Dee Hölzel are reporting on scene. Associated Press writers Gretchen Ehlke in Milwaukee, Doug Glass in Minneapolis, Scott Bauer in Madison, and Carrie Antlfinger contributed to this report.