Watch now: Sheriff releases details after Kenosha County deputies shoot driver of vehicle linked to Chicago homicide

BRISTOL, Wis. — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies, attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago, shot an armed suspect after the man opened fire on a department K-9 dog late Thursday morning outside the Benson Corners gas station on Highway 50.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the injured suspect was taken by ambulance to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. The man was reported to be conscious after the shooting according to police radio traffic. At a press conference Thursday afternoon at the nearby Kenosha County Center, Sheriff David Beth said the suspect was shot in the abdomen and leg and was reported to be in surgery as of Thursday afternoon.

Beth said Chicago Police asked sheriff’s deputies to check for a suspect in a Chicago homicide who was reported to be in a stolen vehicle that they believed was at the Benson Corners Shell Station, 20000 75th St. (Highway 50). Beth said the man was in the victim of the homicide’s vehicle. Three deputies went to the gas station and convenience store at 11:16 a.m., found the vehicle and attempted a high-risk traffic stop, but the man in the vehicle fled on foot.

Sheriff: Commands were loud and clear

“They went and called out orders to come out, put his hands up. The suspect did not follow those orders, he took off running. I heard in some body cam footage that I saw, the deputies were hollering for him to drop his weapon,” Beth said. “Riggs (the K-9 dog) was released and captured the suspect just before running on to Highway 50 while the suspect still had the gun in his hands. And Riggs took the suspect to the ground.”

Beth said while the man and the dog were entangled, the dog was shot and deputies then shot the man.

“Our deputies did fire more than one shot, I can’t tell you how many right now,” Beth said.

The sheriff said that deputies immediately rendered first aid to the suspect and cared for him until the arrival of Bristol paramedics.

The person shot, described by the department only as a white male, was not yet being identified by the department as of Thursday afternoon. Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright said he did not know the man’s age or where he is from. He was the only occupant of the vehicle deputies had attempted to stop. Beth said he had no information on the Chicago homicide, and did not know when it occurred.

Beth said that Riggs was taken to a veterinary clinic in Illinois for treatment. The dog was also reported to be in surgery Thursday and his condition was not released as of Thursday afternoon. But Beth said that the dog is expected to survive.

Beth said Racine County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate the incident, which the sheriff described as an active investigation. He said the deputies involved in the incident will be on administrative leave while the investigation is underway. Beth said he had spoken to the K9 deputy whose dog was shot in the incident and said he was “very emotional.”

First such incident since 2015

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was last involved in a shooting in 2015 when deputies investigating a motorcycle crash shot a Paddock Lake man when he pointed a shotgun at deputies. That shooting was determined to be justified.

After Thursday’s shooting, law enforcement had the area around Benson Corners, located just west of Highway 45, blocked off by squad cars and tape. Westbound Highway 50 was also closed west of Highway 45 for a time to aid the investigation.

