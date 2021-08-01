Watch now: Sketching out Wisconsin's historic shipwrecks in Lake Michigan

‘It’s really cool’

Divers had dove the wreck in the early 1970s, but its location was never officially documented until 2019, when after four years of casually searching for the wreck between other trips, the Montgomery was relocated, yet again, this time by the state Historical Society. Only this time it has been well documented.

“It’s really cool. People had dove it before and then it was forgotten about,” said Zant, who grew up in the flatlands of Peoria, Illinois. “You wouldn’t think that would happen, but it happens all the time. So it’s really exciting to find something again and be able to draw it.”

They begin by establishing a baseline through the middle of the wreck and using that baseline for measuring pieces of wood, masts, other debris and, in rare cases, cargo. Instead of using feet and inches, measurements are taken in feet and tenths, which more closely match the measurements used by those who built the boats over the past 180 years.

The underwater pencil drawings are later redrawn to scale on graph paper and then, with the use of a light table, are traced in ink so they can be digitally reproduced.