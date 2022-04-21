Watch now: Solstice Sanctuary in Brighton provides safe haven for abused animals

JILL TATGE-ROZELL
BRIGHTON — Catori, one of two emaciated horses surrendered last August as part of an animal abuse investigation in Pleasant Prairie, has made significant improvement while under care at Solstice Sanctuary in Brighton.
“She came to us lethargic, timid and reserved,” said sanctuary founder Angela Axton, whose family also operates a horse boarding and training facility on the 43-acre property. “She was extremely underweight and losing muscle. She was a body score of 2 and horses should be 5.”
The mare was put on a nutrition program designed to safely nurse malnourished horses back to health.
“She now has energy to play, enjoys time with her pasture mate and looks to humans for love,” Axton said. “She looks forward to her food, every feeding.”
Kanali, the second horse surrendered as part of the Pleasant Prairie case, could not be saved.
“She was with us for just five days before she died,” Axton, who lives with her husband Bradley May on the property, said. “She was so emaciated her bloodwork showed her body was eating the muscle to survive.”
Goats, donkeys, more
The sanctuary had taken in its first rescue — a donkey named Irvin — three months earlier, after Axton and her family relocated to the Brighton property from Antioch, Ill. It has since been granted its nonprofit status and rescued four more horses, a miniature cow, two more donkeys, two piglets and three goats.
Irvin arrived skinny and weak, contaminated with lice and suffering from allergies.
“He itched himself raw in numerous spots all over his body,” Axton said. “He could barely hold himself up. Thankfully, our team was there to lift him into and out of the trailer because he was physically incapable that day.”
Irvin spent three weeks in quarantine.
“We brought him home May 13, the same weekend we finalized paperwork for the sanctuary,” Axton said.
Irvin, whose hair has grown back think and shiny, now comes running, baying and kicking in excitement, any time someone comes near.
The goats — Raphi, Raega, and Razi — came from a family in Ohio looking to rehome them because white patches in their coats prevented them from being used as show goats.
Niko and Nala, two more donkeys, were rescued from a second chance lot and provided needed companionship for Irvin.
“They had very bad overgrown hooves,” Axton said. “Nala was very scared of men, indicating she had suffered some abuse.”
They are now very playful and will help the sanctuary add a “human healing” element to the non-profit’s mission.
“We’re going to call it, ‘Giggles with Goats,’” she said, adding it will likely include some stretching and body movement, mindfulness and spending time with goats “for joy.”
Wellness programs planned
Axton said they also hope to host art-based wellness programs, forest bathing and nature walks on the property.
“We would like to use a variety of healing modalities and the land to offer as much as we can to people,” she said.
Rachel Szydlowski, another founding member, has developed a close bond with the only cow at the sanctuary, Juniper. Szydlowski spotted the mini Hereford in Texas when the sanctuary crew was in the state to rescue Josie, a five-month old filly with a broken leg, and Hank, a six-month-old stud colt.
“She lived her life tied to a tree with minimal hay,” Szydlowski said of the cow.
They also couldn’t leave Texas without Opal, a broodmare, and Cat Woman, Opal’s seven-month old mini-foal.
Fundraising planned
For now, the sanctuary is full. Plans are underway for a fundraising campaign to build another barn on an adjacent property. That will add up to 12 more stalls.
Axton said people can help by making a donation or by simply connecting and sharing social media posts.
The sanctuary — which has a TikTok following 34,000 followers — has launched an individual animal sponsorship program on May 13, the one-year anniversary of Irvin’s arrival.
For more information about the sanctuary, or to make a donation, visit
www.solsticesanctuary.org.
In the criminal case that brought the horse Catori to Solstice Sanctuary, Larry J. and Debbie M. Wachter each face one felony count of mistreatment of an animal causing death and a misdemeanor count of intentionally mistreating animals. The final pre-trial hearing is set for June 29, with jury selection set to take place July 18.
niko
Niko or Nikolai
At home in Indiana, adopted through the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City.
His adopters drove from Indiana to meet a group of puppies taken from the White Fire Kennel. "I don’t think anyone had touched Niko until we touched him. He was the worst of the seven. He touched our hearts, and he still does to this day.”
He was completely feral, he said, about 13 months old, but not aggressive. "We knew what we were signing up for. Over time we worked with him, and it was a huge event when he let me pet him -- that took over two years. I can let him run off leash, and he'll come back to me. He's a smart dog."
He will always have White Fire Kennel in him, his owner said. But they are building on some farmland, and "he's really turning the corner out there. He has acres to run on. It's Niko's farm. He thrives there, and I hope he'll be free of his pain one day."
After the raid took place, the adopters returned to the Mason City shelter and adopted Lotus, who was part of the main raid. “We renamed her Tesla. She has her issues, but she wasn’t nearly as bad as Niko.”
samoyed tesla
Tesla (Lotus)
Now at home in Indiana, adopted from Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City.
These adopters had already taken home Niko, a feral Samoyed rescued from White Fire Kennel months before the main seizure in November 2018. When they learned about the rescue, they returned to Mason City and adopted Tesla.
She has had her issues, including being timid with strangers. "She knows my son and and it was huge when this year, he went over and sat by him. She knows my daughter very well and will go sit next to her when she visits. Tesla is the sweetest pup I’ve ever had."
After the raid took place, Parker returned to the Mason City shelter and adopted Lotus, who was part of the main raid. “We renamed her Tesla. She has her issues, but she wasn’t nearly as bad as Niko.”
niko and tesla 2 .jpg
Niko, left, and Tesla
lua
Lua (formerly Gemora)
She found her home in California, adopted through the San Francisco Samoyed Rescue.
Lua was a senior female Samoyed rescued from White Fire Kennel. When her adopters first met her, "she was a dog who didn't know she was a dog. She didn't know how. She was incredibly nervous and never put her tail up. At home she would just stand and look at you in the beginning. She never laid down. She wouldn't come near us."
Their Australian shepherds taught her how to be a dog, he said. "When we went for walks they were on either side of her, really close like they were protecting her. It's like they knew what she'd been through."
Her teeth were worn to nubs, so it was hard to tell her age. Their vet thought possibly 11. No one knows how many litters of puppies she gave birth to while at White Fire Kennel.
The owners showered her with kindness, love and affection. As she adapted to life in a home with a family, she, too, became affectionate. The first time she jumped on the sofa when they were watching a movie, they didn't move a muscle. "We didn’t want to make her nervous, but we were silently freaking out, it was so exciting. We loved her. She changed so much, and she became a family member."
She enjoyed being petted and being next to her owners.
A year after her adoption, Lua was diagnosed with leukemia. The pain was too much for her advanced years. Her owners cherish her memory. “It’s rough to think about, even to this day. Our year with her was a blessed one.”
shelby
Shelby
Now at home in Florida, adopted through the Samoyed Rescue of Southern California.
The adopter had never owned a Samoyed.
He was spending some time in California when a friend, who serves on the board for Samoyed Rescue of Southern California, asked him to volunteer with dogs that had arrived from the Iowa White Fire Kennel rescue. He helped out walking the dogs and bonded with a shy girl, Boman.
He gave her a new name, Shelby, when he adopted her. “Then I ended up quitting my job and moving back to Florida. I’d been with Cirque del Soleil [head of wardrobe] and in the arts and entertainment industry for almost 20 years, always on the go and not having time with family and friends. Shelby gave me the opportunity to change my life.”
Shelby was “31 pounds, skin and bones” when he adopted her. “Now she’s just under 50 pounds.” He worked with an animal behaviorist to learn how to work through Shelby’s fear.
“It’s baby steps, the little milestones, like watching her go over and sniff my father’s hand. That took almost a year to happen. I was like a proud father and almost cried because I’d work so hard to get through to her. Now she’s glued to my hip, and when I’m not there, she’s glued to my dad.”
He admitted, “For the longest time, I was angry at the previous owner, the breeder. How could she not know what she was doing to these dogs, the harm, the trauma?” He has since reconciled his feelings because “she brought Shelby to me, and that dog has changed me as a human. I began thinking differently about humanity and animals.”
Now the duo lives on his parents’ Florida hobby farm, “where Shelby has chickens, ducks, bees and eight Nigerian dwarf goats. She made me learn how to take life one day at a time, and that I needed someone, something to love. She’s literally the laziest dog I’ve ever seen. She hangs out with the goats all day. She loves taking long walks. I’m OK with whatever she wants to do,” he said.
“I don’t regret the lifestyle changed. Shelby has fulfilled something in my life I didn’t know I needed until I adopted her,” he added.
skyy
Skyy
Now in a home in Iowa, adopted through the Dubuque Humane Society
Skyy and her sister Stella were adopted together. They are now between 5 and 6 years old and live with a family and other dogs. Skyy was absolutely terrified of people and hid behind her sister. She had a wound down to her bone and both dogs' fur was so badly matted that it caused pain and circulatory problems. Her wound healed, but it has taken longer for her spirit to heal.
"She's still timid with a lot of people, she wags her tail and is content with being alive. Her favorite toy is whatever is new -- she goes around and steals the other dogs' toys and puts them on her bed," said the owner.
"I'm so happy we adopted Skyy and Stella. We felt so bad for them. It's been a lot of work, but it's gotten much better."
stella samoyed
Stella
Now in a home in Iowa, adopted through the Dubuque Humane Society
Stella and her sister Skyy were adopted together. They are now between 5 and 6 years old and live with a family and other dogs.
Both dogs were very skittish, one always hiding behind the other, the owner said. But she seemed to have more puppy in her than Skyy. Their fur was badly matted to the point of causing pain and circulatory problems.
"It took 1 1/2 years for them to come out of their shell. They were terrified of people. They are still timid with a lot of people. Stella was excited to see our new baby."
samoyed cartier
Cartier
Now at home in Ohio, adopted from the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City.
Cartier and his brother were the youngest puppies removed from the White Fire Kennel during the November 2018 raid. He was desperately ill, suffering from seizures, stunted growth and other symptoms that baffled experts at three different specialty pet clinics and hospitals in two states. At 3 months old, he underwent intricate, life-saving surgery to repair a large liver shunt.
"He’s almost 3 now, and he’s doing wonderfully — a happy dog. I call him Monkey. He’s got so much energy and personality.”
They appeared on Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family” daytime program, and Cartier has taken part in mini-reunions with Juno (Sitka) and Masey Roo (North), also White Fire Kennel rescues now living in Ohio.
Cartier
kevin
Kevin (Cabett)
Now at home in Iowa, adopted through Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City.
Kevin was one of the last two puppies removed from White Fire Kennel by the ASPCA. He was just six weeks old. When he was adopted, he was six months old.
He's a sweet boy who has some stomach issues -- "he won't anything without pumpkin in it, but he's a healthy weight," said the adopter, who also adopted a Meka (Wren), who was about 3 years old at her adoption.
Kevin loves Meka and enjoys walks, snow, car rides and camping. "We bought dog fencing and have a camper, and we just make a big circle so they can go in and walk around. People love to come up and pet them," she said.
"We're so happy we adopted them. They bring us such joy."
thor
Thor
At home in Nebraka, adopted from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
He was only a couple of months old, born to Luna, who was pregnant when she was rescued from White Fire Kennel. Now 3, he is super-sweet and very happy, said his adopter. He lost an eye from an eye infection at birth. He’s a finicky eater, loves wrestling with his pal Felicity, an Australian shepherd and weighs about 80 pounds.
“He’s big on super-chew toys – I can’t give him rope toys. He doesn’t like to play fetch. He likes flat, crinkly toys. You can fling it and he’ll run after it. He and Felicity will play with a ball outside,” said the owner.
“He’s the sweetest dog, such a sweet personality, and he loves to snuggle. He gets lots of love. My nickname for him is Little Bear.”
Valkyrie
Valkyrie
Now at home in New Jersey, she was adopted through the ASPCA. Her owner worked with many of the Iowas Samoyed rescues as a behavior consultant for the ASPCA.
She adopted Valkyrie, who was very fearful and suffered panic attacks. “I like working with the fearful ones – I have lots of patience,” she explained.
After she settled in for six weeks, her owner began working more intensively with her and teaching her fun things to do -- like swimming and dock diving. She and I would go into the pool. I wanted to help this scared dog build up her confidence. Now she’s really pretty brave."
Mishka samoyed
Mishka (Ragnorak)
Now at home in New Jersey
After three years, Mishka was still having problems adjusting to his suburban surroundings. It was too noisy for him, and he was still frightened by everything. Now in new hands -- and with a fellow Iowa Samoyed rescue and other dogs as part of his new pack -- he is settling in to a more rural setting. "When he came to me, my training started with a harness and going out the front door and sitting on the stoop for a half-hour. I'm building trust and making him feel safe. All my other dogs make him feel more comfortable," she said.
Although it's only been a few weeks, he's making progress. She was told he was fearful of men, but "one day the best thing happened. My boyfriend walked in, and he ran to the door wagging his tail.
"It’s the little things, the small strides they make that are the big deal."
That said, Mishka also is showing he's a jokester -- a personality trait of the breed.
lucy samoyed
Lucy (Vale)
Now at home in Minnesota, adopted from the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City.
Lucy was four months old when she was adopted. She was very nervous, had never lived in a house or climbed up and down stairs. But she quickly bonded with her family, especially her mom. "She follows me everywhere," she said.
A bladder infection and digestive issues were other problems, but now Lucy is 3 and doing well and has a great personality.
"She loves string cheese. She can hear you opening the package and comes running," said her adopter. "When you come home, she'll get a shoe or something and run with it. It's naughty, but she doesn't destroy it, she just wants your attention. The kids love her and play with her."
Lucy adores toys, pulling them all out and scattering them around the house. "She has a funny behavior with tennis balls. She takes the ball, lets it bounce and catches it in her mouth. I've never seen a dog do that before," her owner said.
The Samoyed is terrified of thunderstorms and fireworks.
"She's a very happy and well-adjusted dog, but one behavior that I can attribute to her traumatic start in life is that she reacts strongly to being startled, like when she's asleep. If someone touches her, she snaps. I think it's just a fight-or-flight response developed when she was at the kennel."
Her mom added, "We're lucky to have gotten her. I can't imagine life without her."
Ollie
Ollie (Genndi)
Now at home in Wisconsin, adopted from Humane Society of North Iowa.
Ollie, now 3, was scared and afraid of everything when he was first brought to his new home. Since then he has become a "lovable teddy bear," said the adopter.
He's chewed up many things, but "with time, love and patience you can help them forget the past," his owner said.
"Everyday we moved him forward. We had taken steps back but kept going. If he was sleeping and you moved, he would fly up. We would calm him down and let him know he was safe. Today I step over him, he doesn’t even move except to roll over on his back for belly rubs. He is the biggest teddy bear now."
samoyed hudson
Hudson
Now at home in California, adopted through Samoyed Rescue of Southern California.
The family learned about the 5-month-old Samoyed rescued from an Iowa puppy mill and awaiting adoption. He was sitting alone, his right ear forlornly bent, and the adopter immediately decided this pup was meant to join their family. After having lost their previous Samoyed, Ollie, they were ready to fill the space in their heart.
Navigating through Hudson’s puppy stages and severe separation anxiety has been difficulty, said the adopter, “but it has also been incredibly rewarding.
“In the same way that we chose Hudson, he chose us too. Since that very visit day, we’ve been inseparable. He is protective of his ‘pack.’ He has the most expressive eyes and is the most observant dog we’ve very seen.”
Hudson is particular about his food – dry nuggets are not an acceptable dinner – and he speaks frequently, demanding attention if his family members are on their phones for too long.
“We continue to work with him to get over his fears by going on more walks/car rides. He is a work in progress, but aren’t we all?"
boo
Boo aka Paris
Now at home in Illinois, adopted through the Northern Illinois Samoyed Assistance
She was rescued in March 2017, when problems first surfaced with White Fire Kennel. Boo aka Paris was in a foster home for more than a year before she was ready for adoption.
"We have become great friends with the family that fostered her, and they still come to visit her. When they first got her, they had to remove their shoes before entering their own house because the sound of footsteps terrified her," the adopter said.
"Even after we got her, we could not walk her outside to our office (two blocks away) because all the sounds of the neighborhood freaked her out. Now she is a rambunctious 4 year old, loving life and getting into mischief with her house mates. I take her to the office everyday, and she is the neighborhood sweetheart."
The owner added, "She was also recently on WGN-TV with me when we attempted to break the Guinness World Records title for Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony to raise money for 10 local rescue groups."
everest
Everest
Now at home in Nebraska and adopted from the Nebraska Humane Society
Everest was born in December and fostered with his litter in Ohio. She was 8 weeks old when she was adopted by this family.
"We haven't had a ton of behavioral issues, but she does have separation anxiety. She loves being around people. We can't kennel her because she tries to dig out. We liked to destroy things. She'd actually jump on our kitchen table -- at counter height. I had to get a picture of her doing that before my husband would believe it," the adopter said, laughing.
Now she is moderately energetic and likes lazying around the house except for playing fetch and being out in the yard. "The breed was bred for herding. We have chickens we let out in the yard, and she'll help herd them back into the coop."
Her tennis ball and Kong toy are her favorite things in the world. Samoyeds are talkative breeds, but she learned to howl from a beagle. "Now she talks to me by howl-talking."
Everest
meka
Meka (Wren)
Now at home in Iowa, adopted through the Humane Society of Northern Iowa in Mason City
Meka had two different ages on her papers, so the adopters figured she was about three when they brought her home in December 2018. They took Bailey, their border collie mix, with them to meet Meka and they cuddled together riding home. She was timid at first, but loved playing with toys and attached herself to her owner. “I’m her person. I’m home all the time. She still skips away at first from meeting people, especially guys. I tell people ‘don’t talk to her, just let her come to you to sniff your hand. We have three boys, and one son, she has totally warmed up to him and goes right to him. On walks, she lets people come pet her.”
She has to be fed using a slow feeder dog bowl so she won’t scarf her food. She loves snow – water, not so much—and her family. She also destroys squeaky toys.
The family also adopted Kevin (Cabbet), one of the last two puppies removed from White Fire Kennel.
"We're so happy we adopted them. They bring us such joy."
henry
Henry ( Kazuki)
Now at home in Kansas, Henry was adopted from the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City. He was one of a litter of puppies born to one of the pregnant Samoyeds after their rescue in November 2018.
“When I went to look at the puppies, he was kind of the wild man. We brought our older Samoyed, Piper, who was 13. She showed him the ropes, and he learned watching her.”
He turns three in December.
“He’s definitely a Henry – equal parts love and stubbornness," the owner said. He likes playing with balls, and like many Samoyeds, is a “big talker. He loves people. He’s a hugger and wraps his paws around them.
“He’s very smart, he’s so sweet – and a hot mess. We’re making it work. We have no regrets at all, and he’s a great dog.”
samoyed kody
Kody (Bailey)
Now at home in California, adopted from the Samoyed Rescue of Southern California
The adopter and her daughter drove three hours to meet the pups who arrived from Iowa. They were all scared of humans, but Kody would run up to her daughter, then run away. That went on for an hour, so they felt Kody had chosen them.
"At first, he was scared of everything, the car, noises, the yard, the street, walks, everything. After a couple of months of carefully letting him explore his new world, he began to trust us. About 1 1/2 years after getting him, we enrolled in a doggie obedience class. He was not a fan of the trainer, but we both survived."
She later adopted Kaj, her daughter's male husky.
"They are best friends and are always together. I work from home, and almost every single morning, we go to their favorite park for a 2-3 mile walk each day. Everyone knows Kody by name and several morning walkers without dogs, bring him (and Kai) doggie treats.
"Kody is one of my kids, he's part of the family, he's the neighborhood mascot at Christmas. He is truly, the sweetest, most easy going Samoyeds I have ever had. He loves his home, his friend, our family, belly rubs and every person and dog that he meets. He's my best friend and I love him sooo much! I am so glad he chose us," she said.
kota
Kota
Now in a home in Colorado, adopted through Denver (CO) Samoyed Rescue
Kota was between 4 and 8 months old and small when he was adopted. The owner describes him as "very sad, his tail was down and he didn't want to have anything to do with people" when she took her "boisterous" Samoyed to meet him to see if they'd get along.
At first Kota hid in corners at home. Walks were difficult because he was frightened by any noise. He was malnourished and "still eats like he may never get food again in his life." He's still small for a Samoyed, weighing in around 45 pounds.
"When we first brought him home, we both started crying. He was just so scared. But he came out of his shell. We're really glad we have him. He likes walks now, goes up to people and sniffs hands, and he's the guard dog of our new baby. He's a good friend for our other dog."
Kota loves big bones, loves snow (hates water) and begs for vegetables and ice cubes as treats. He's also very well behaved.
apollo samoyed
Apollo
Now at home in California, adopted through the Samoyed Rescue of Southern California
He was 2 1/2 years old when he was adopted by his family. He was skittish and standoffish. He'd been previously adopted and returned by someone who couldn't give him the attention, training and exercise he needed.
He weighed 35 pounds and had digestive issues. Now he weighs about 70 pounds and no longer has food problems.
"Apollo is a great dog, scared and a bit timid, but loving and energetic," his owner said. "He really likes hisKong ball when my wife puts food in it, and he loves playing in the water. He's the kid running through the sprinklers," he said, laughing.
"We just love him."
The couple had adopted another of the Iowa Samoyeds, Molly, but she had cancer. "We only had her a couple of months before we lost her. We loved her too, and she was a real sweet dog. We think of her every day. She stole our hearts, just like Apollo did."
They also adopted an elderly Samoyed mix, Kona, who is about 14. "Apollo gets along great with her. He likes to be the boss."
samoyed gus
Gus (Yukon)
Now at home in California, adopted through the Samoyed rescue of Southern California
Yukon, now Gus, was one of the first surrenders from White Fire Kennel in Iowa. The adopters had heard about three Samoyeds from the Iowa rescue. “We went up to meet the three dogs who hadn’t been socialized at all. We had a rescue husky who took a lot of work, and we thought OK, we can do this. We brought our husky with us. She and Gus played a little. He was just over a year old, they thought," the adopter said.
She searched online and found devastating stories about the dogs and “went into a panic and broke down crying.”
They had had Gus for two months, and he was still terrified to approach them. After hard work and support from a trainer and a private Facebook group of others who'd adopted the Iowa Samoyed, they were able to take Gus on pack walks with a group of dogs. "He loves other dogs. We did that every week for the first 1 1/2 years. He has come so far out of his shell and became more socialized."
Gus is smart, dislikes fireworks and thunderstorms, loves toys and chicken treats.
“It’s been emotionally draining, and Gus has been through a lot. I call him my best little boy. He’s so sweet and such a gentle soul. We’re glad we adopted him. It was hard, exhausting and draining, but now he’s a happy and healthy dog. That’s the reward.
“It’s been pretty incredible to watch him go up to people. Before you couldn’t touch him.”
Olive
Olive
At home in Ohio, adopted from Ohio Rescue Village.
Olive had been transferred to three different shelters after her November 2018 seizure from White Fire Kennel in Iowa. She worked behaviorists without making much progress.
“When we first adopted her, I was told she was basically feral, and she’d never be a normal dog. She’ll never be a normal dog.”
She was terrified of strangers and hesitant to be touched. She paced constantly and dug out of her backyard in the first week at her home, hiding in a neighbor’s bushes for five hours before she was found. “The neighborhood came out and helped find her. She’s never tried to run away again. She feels safe now.”
In 2 ½ years, the owners have made “incredible progress” using the Training Behind the Ears system, which works to change problem behaviors through changing internal states and perceptions. “You work to make your dog calm and comfortable in an environment. Instead of behaviors or commands, I’m training her that she can trust me, I will be her protector,” the owner explained.
Olive, who soon turns 5, is “the sweetest dog we’ve ever had. She’s always. She loves our senior terrier mix. She is gentle, very perceptive if we are sad or upset, she loves to nap -- definitely lazy.”
She’s much braver now about new situations and loves puzzle dog toys and pasta.
juneau
Juneau
Now at home in Pennsylvania, rescued from a shelter in Cleveland
Juneau had traveled between shelters a lot before he was adopted – from Iowa to Columbus and then to Cleveland. He earned the nickname “naughty pants” because he and another Sammy got loose at a shelter and ran through, riling up the most fearful Samoyeds in their kennels.
He’s 3 now. “He’s curious when people come to the house. He will stand and stare, still very wary of visitors. But he is the sweetest boy. He’s a gentle giant, about 65 pounds and all fur. He listens very well. He’s got his own chaise lounge where he sleeps at night. He’s a sweetheart and lets his best buddy, our West Highland terrier, boss him around,” his adopter. He’s also got another sister from the same rescue.
His favorite treats are green beans and carrots. He loves pushing his ball around on the floor, but will tear up stuffed dog toys. And he doesn’t enjoy getting his fur brushed.
“I’m so happy to have him. I just want to hug him all the time,” she said.
bodhi and phoebe
Bodhi (Sapphire) and Phoebe (Ruby)
Now at home in California, adopted through a California rescue
The 13-month-old pups were adopted together because the owner couldn't bear to leave one behind. "People at the shelter said Phoebe poops when she was afraid, but would probably grow out of it. I brought them home, and they cringed against the wall. They were terrified. I was getting ready for bed in my room that night and turned on the TV. I thought Phoebe was going to have a heart attack.”
They could only be caught outdoors because their long leashes trailed on the ground. It was torture for them to be hugged because they didn’t understand it. “By October, I was in tears. I didn’t think I was ever going to get through to them. By Christmas we made a lurch forward. It’s been 2 ½ years and the greatest moment was last winter when we went to Cambria near the ocean and let them off their leashes to run and they came to us when we called.”
Phoebe still has accidents when visitors come to the house. Both dogs are attached to each other and to their owner, and “they’re both so gentle. Phoebe is the smartest dog and a huntress. I never crate them, and I’ve never raised my voice to them. They were so damaged when they came to us,” she said.
“It’s been an amazing journey. I love them and I’m glad they’re in our family. I’m grateful to the people who saved these dogs.”
Bodhi and Phoebe
fenix samoyed
Fenix (Phoenix)
Now at home in Kansas, adopted through the Wichita (KS) Animal Action League
This adopter adopted one of 10 Samoyeds brought from Iowa to Kansas after the November 2018 seizure.
His name was Phoenix -- "I kept the name and spelled it Fenix ... he was a puppy around 3 to 5 months old. I picked him up the Saturday after Thanksgiving right after they got back (from Iowa).
"He was scared, had huge food & water issues (ate and drank 'til he threw up). Ran from everyone, especially guys. Three years later, he is amazing -- loves everyone, eats and drinks normal and is the snuggliest Sammy I've ever had (and I've had four over the years).
Fenix
gus (williams)
Gus
Now at home in Iowa, adopted from the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.
Gus was so frightened that he wouldn't come out of his crate when he first arrived at his new home. His owners recall that he cowered there for 30 to 45 minutes before their senior Samoyed came into the garage and coaxed him out.
"It was heartwarming, as if a switch flipped. He came out, wagging his tail and excited to meet her.”
He was 5 months old and one of the first of nine Samoyeds rescued in the raid and sent to CBHS to find his forever home. From the moment he met Olivia, he was out of his shell.
After losing Olivia, the family adopted another Samoyed -- William -- for Gus to pal around with and wrestle in the yard. They're known for getting "a case of the zoomies."
The owner describes Gus as a “love bug” who gets along with the family’s three rescue cats, enjoys cuddling, belly scratches and playing with toys.
“I believe it was meant to be. They’re both daddy’s boys, but Gus will keep his head against my thigh when I walk out in the yard. We have a connection.”
samoyeds juno and masey roo
Juno (Sitka) and Masey Roo (North)
Now at home in Ohio, adopted from the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason Ccity.
Juno was among the first Samoyeds to be removed from White Fire Kennel prior to the November 2018 raid. He was seven months old when he was adopted. After the raid, Juno's owner drove from Ohio to Iowa to adopt Masey Roo.
Juno was shy and timid and cowered at petting, his owner said. “After a while, he began acting like a normal dog, he walked on a leash and was potty trained very quickly, but it didn’t take long for him to become a holy terror. He shredded his memory foam bed, tore the slipcovers off the couch. He ate his collar — the entire collar was in his gut. At the vet, he was given preoperative pain medication and puked everything up.”
Masey Roo was rambunctious from day one, “but peed herself if anyone walked by her and slow to warm up to people." But she’s feisty enough to hang with Juno, and they have become inseparable, sharing bowls of food, sleeping together and sharing a passion for peanut butter.
harper
Harper (Powder)
Now at home in Ohio, adopted through the Samoyeds of Columbus
Her adopter braved an Ohio blizzard in January 2019 to adopt Harper, whose kennel name was Powder. She was born Nov. 14.
“She was very little and had a broken tail that had healed incorrectly. Now you don’t notice it because of all her fur. I knew her journey and the whole situation had been traumatic. We were fortunate to get her as a puppy.”
Her owner said, “She is the calmest, most docile dog with such a great personality. She’s very loving and gentle. She doesn’t like thunderstorms and gets a Bark Box with toys and treats. She can destroy any toy and loves stuffies that squeak. She likes to get a toy and play keep-away. Every morning I chase her around the table.
“She’s very strong, and we love her.”
winston
Winston
Now at home in California, adopted from the Southern California Samoyed Rescue.
Winston is almost 4 now. He was the last one to be adopted from the Samoyed rescue. He was 1 1/2 to 2 years old -- "a tough dog with a mind of his own," -- the adopter -- who had never been around people. At home, they were told to keep him on a long leash until he learned to come to them. He'd also been on various medications, including antidepressants.
He was tough to potty-train and could be destructive. He's still "a little hyperactive, but he isn't on meds. He's a really good dog. He listens to us and sits on command and comes on command -- sometimes. He loves to be petted, but is leery of strangers. If someone comes into the house, he will be timid but after 30 minutes or so, he will let people pet him."
Winston loves playing catch with a ball or squeak toy and has a love-hate relationship with swimming pools. He's getting better with car rides.
Not long after they got him, he jumped out of the car at a stop sign and righ into the street. "He ran out into the middle of a four-lane road. He had his leash on. People stopped their cars, and I think he scared himself because he came when my husband called him. Lesson learned. Now he's strapped in when he's in the car -- for his safety, and ours, too."
In spite of the challenges, the adopters said "hes's come a long way. It's amazing. We feel so rewarded."
umka
Umka
Now at home in Iowa, adopted through the Humane Society of North Iowa.
Dubbed "shy boy" by his owner, Umka was one of seven puppies born to Melody, a rescued Samoyed in ASCPA care. He was frightened of such things as ceiling fans and the TV. He was adopted by Carly Schaffer- Niemand, who works at HSNI.
He is still shy, but has come a long way, even helping socialize other shy dogs in care at the Humane Society of North Iowa.
Umka
inara
Inara
Now at home in Minnesota, Inara was the last Samoyed adopted from the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City.
Inara was a pregnant Samoyed being kept HSNI for 1 1/2 years due to legal proceedings. She became available for adoption in December 2019.
Her owner said Inara was “apprehensive of everything and everyone” in her first few months, but after around half of a year, she was “living her best life.” Inara is still protective over things like food, but also has a fondness for digging holes in her backyard.
gracie
Gracie (Sprout)
Now at home in Minnesota, adopted through Cedar Bend Humane Society.
"We are super-blessed to have gotten Gracie. She is one of the best dogs we have every had," said her adopter.
Gracie was born in foster care following the White Fire Kennel rescue. Her kennel name was Sprout because she was tiny but grew so fast. She was 10 weeks old when she went to her forever home. She now weighs about 65 pounds.
"She's a big baby. She's definitely my dog -- follows me wherever I go. We have another Samoyed, 6, and a Shorkie, 3."
Gracie likes to play, loves tennis balls and eats socks if they're not picked up ("she usually pukes them out"), loves tennis balls, loves to go for walks, and she fits in so well with our family."
She's also a snuggler and is devoted to her family. "Sammies are so beautiful, so gentle and so sweet. They love kids. How could these dogs have such a rotten life to begin with, and be so good about loving people again? They're wonderful dogs."
Gracie
samoyed Toshi
Toshi
At home in California, adopted through a California shelter
He was older that most of the dogs rescued from White Fire Kennel and had had good care at some point, and he bonded easily with his new owner. “But even now I’m the only one who can easily touch him and approach him without him startling and backing away.”
The owner said it has been a long three years for Toshi, who was scared of everything and skittish. He also had a rough time adjusting to a bossy terrier, Lucy, “who rules our household. He is still intimidated by her, even though he is 5 times bigger than she is!
“But he has made huge strides. He initially found a place wedged behind the couch and coffee table that was his ‘safe place,’ and he still rushes there when he is frightened. But once visitors sit down, he always comes out and will sit down by me or my husband. And often he will sneak up to lick someone's hand very quickly then dart away. The circle of friends that he trusts is growing - so he immediately comes out to greet them shyly and lick their hands. I doubt he will ever be a ‘normal" Samoyed (which tend to be extremely socially adaptable and love people and other animals). But he HAS come a very long road. He is still terrified of children, baby carriages, anyone with some oddity -- a limp, cane, hiking poles or odd hats. But bikes don't frighten him much anymore.”
Toshi has been assisted in his behavioral adjustments by an animal communicator, the owner’s friend, who has communicated with Toshi over the three years. “Their first communication, he told her it wasn't the bad conditions that concerned him. His biggest trauma was being so suddenly taken from his pack. He deeply misses them.”
But he is strongly bonded to his new pack.
“Little things are delights for Toshi. He has a big sense of mischief (a major Samoyed quality). He loves to snatch clothing …. and prance proudly, head held high, so delighted to have us chase him down. He immediately relinquishes the item, with great delight in the attention he gets. With most dogs I would discourage such behavior (and he's damaged a few things), but it gives him such obvious pleasure, I am happy to play this silly game with him. When I can't find my cap, I go looking for him, and there it is with his darling smiling face.
“We love him dearly -- as we love all our rescued dogs. He has been a real challenge, but he has come SO far, and I hope we can help fill that terrible loss of his pack and trauma from his younger years."
samoyed juno
Juno
At home in Texas, adopted by the North Texas Samoyed Rescue
Juno is an amazing, sweet dog, but when he was adopted at 11-months-old, he was frightened of people, noises, sudden movements, even shadows, his adopter said. He was described by the shelter as "special needs. Whatever happened to him at that puppy mill was so bad, he was afraid to move forward. Other people had tried to adopt him, but it didn’t work. He peed if anyone approached him. He was the last one at the rescue.
“I can still see his long, sad face. I think he chose me."
Her other dog helped him adjust to living in a house and being a dog. "he wouldn't go up and down stairs. He wouldn't let my husband touch him. His tail was down and if the grandkids came over, he peed all over. He chewed anything plastic."
She admitted that she was "scared after I found out what I was dealing with. Stuff I wasn’t prepared for, but I was mentally OK to take on the responsibility. You have to be super-patient and not get mad. They’re already so fearful.
"He is an emotional dog. I think he lived in his head, and it took two years to get most of it out. He still has his moments. His life became a journey. I never got mad at him or scolded him. I only encouraged and hugged him. I wanted to make him feel safe."
Now he responds to commands and is great on a leash.
diamond
Diamond (Denali)
Now at home in California. She was transported from a shelter in Iowa to the West coast along with 17 other Rescued Samoyeds, thanks to San Francisco Samoyed Rescue and Samoyed Rescue of Southern California, according to the adopter.
“She has made a lot of progress but still has a lot of anxieties: vehicle noises, car rides, new people, new places,” said the adopter.
samoyed Ronan
Ronan
Now at home in Minnesota, adopted from the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City.
Ronan was missing his tail and an ear when he was taken out of White Fire Kennel. The 2 1/2 year-old Samoyed was terrified of everything, his owner said. He'd never been in a house and had to be carried up and down the stairs to go outside.
“He sat in a corner of the dining room, which is still his spot where he feels comfortable. It took a while before he was comfortable letting us pet him. He’s pretty much out of his shell, the biggest thing was having two other dogs to help him learn to be a dog,” his owner said.
He loves walks, chasing balls (and rabbits), loves attention and treats. He's not a fan of riding in the car.
Ronan will be six this spring. “We have no regrets whatsoever. We wished we’d adopted another one. It’s been such a rewarding experience to rescue a dog who came from that kind of circumstance and to see his growth and progressive over the years."
samoyed arya (hazel)
Arya (Hazel)
Now at home in California, she was adopted from the Samoyed Rescue of Southern California.
Between 1 and 2 years old, she found her new home in January 2019. “She came to us very scared and intimidated by humans. We own another Samoyed, so felt that we could have our other dog help her get used to her home and other people."
She’d been adopted by another family who returned her because she was an escape artist. “We didn’t fare much better. By the second week of her stay at our home, Arya had escaped her harness while on a walk and went missing for an entire 10 days. Finally, we found her three miles away in an open field. It was sheer luck that I had spotted a round, fuzzy curled-up ball in a field the size of three football fields. It took us nearly until the dark of night to get her leashed up,” he recalled.
Three years later, Arya loves her home and family, but “is still absolutely rattled by any small sound and any attempt by strangers to touch her. She makes steps every day in her interactions with people."
Finley
FINLEY
Born Dec. 12, 2018, in a litter from Samoyed rescue Luna
Now in a home in Iowa, adopted through Cedar Bend Humane Society Waterloo, Iowa.
Caitlyn is the administration and intake supervisor at CBHS. She fostered Luna and puppies in her home until they were all ready for adoption. She fell in love with Finley, the runt of the litter. Caitlyn says he's "the goofiest dog ever." Although he tends to be anxious, he is a loving dog who enjoys playing, especially outdoors, and carries small cat toys around in his mouth. He's a picky eater who demands his mom change his food every so often. "He keeps me on my toes. He's a mama's boy, and I love him."
houston
Houston
Now at home in Wisconsin, adopted from the Humane Society of North Iowa.
The owners had recently lost their Samoyed and wanted another. "We had rescued dogs for about 10 years so I didn't expect it to be easy, but raising Houston was more challenging than we expected. But now he is a big fluffy part of us. I spread the word about these dogs every chance I got because they deserved so much more than that breeder ever gave them."
He has changed a lot in three years, but still has fears of people he doesn't know and loud noises.
luka
Luka
Now at home in Ohio, he was born at the Columbus (Ohio) Humane Society on Dec. 21, 2018.
"Luka’s mom was pregnant with him and five other puppies when the ASPCA seized the Iowa puppy mill," said the adopter. Now he is part of a loving family.
tina
Tina (known as Nina)
Now at home in California
Tina was adopted from the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City. She was rescued in February 2018 at 13 months old, several months before the ASPCA raid.
Her owner said she may never be "normal," and she is "very sweet, exceptionally pretty and quite smart."
Lucy
Lucy (Tippy)
Now at home in Iowa, the Samoyed was adopted from the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.
She had one ear tipped down, hence her name. The owners changed it to Lucy and said her age was set at 11 months, although no paper work proves it. "It's a mystery. She turns 4 in January. We just made up her birthday.
Lucy had never been on a leash or in a vehicle since leaving the kennel. "She was very nervous and had never had a collar on. Potty training took a long time. She was never as shy as some of the other dogs, but she was nervous. We were willing to put in the work," said the adopter.
At first Lucy wanted to stay in the living room as her safe spot. Now she has a big kennel that she loves to nap in, but now at bedtime, she sleeps on the floor in the bedroom. "She used to be afraid to walk on wood floors -- she'd jump from rug to rug to get to the bedroom at night," the owner said.
Their other dog passed away last year. "He was a senior, and she learned to be a dog from him. She has some of his quirks now. She's very vocal."
Lucy likes to play and likes to lay on her back, something she's teaching her new brother, a 1-year-old mastiff mix named George. He's a rescue, too.
She turns 4 in January -- "we just made up a birthday for her. We have no regrets adopt her. It's been a lot of work, but she's one of the sweetest dogs and such a good listener."
max and polar
Max and Polar
Now in a home in Colorado, adopted through the Humane Society of Northern Iowa in Mason City.
The owners adopted both Max and Polar because the seven-month-old pups were kenneled together. "They were bonded, but not from the same litter. They were born 10 days apart. Our hearts broke at the thought of separating them. I couldn't imagine leaving one behind," the owner said.
They relied on each other, and in their new home wanted to be outside all of the time. In their new home, they eventually became less fearful and came to trust and love their new family, which includes a Labrador retriever.
"Now they're attention hogs and complete love bugs who want to be with us all the time. Polar is the troublemaker. He's super-smart, watches everything and figures things out. He gets caught counter-surfing and has been to the vet for chocolate and chewing gum. Max is playful and loving and bunny-hops to the other dogs (wanting to play. They're very vocal -- thank heavens for great neighbors," the owner said.
She added, "They are entertaining beyond words -- not only because they're so fluffy and bring a smile to people's cases, but their personalities shine through. It's hard to imagine that we have purebred rescue dogs."
.
buddy
Buddy
Buddy (Onyx)
Now at home in Colorado, adopted from the Humane Society of Northern Iowa in Mason, with the help of Denver (CO) Samoyed Rescue.
Buddy was 21 months old when she drove from Colorado to Mason City for the adoption. "He was basically feral when I got him. Although I had had three Sammies (including two rescues) before, I was in waaay over my head this time," said his owner.
She worked with a trainer and was patient, loving and kind to Buddy.
"It has been a journey. Reading the tales as well as the trials of the adopters on the Facebook page, tells a painful story. These dogs are very much like each other in the challenges that they face. And, very different from the characteristics of the breed. The story of older dogs, like Buddy, are especially poignant. It was almost 9 months before I could see any bond developing between us. While he now is at home with me, he is still terrified of strangers. He does make a great hiking buddy with friends because we hike at the back of the group and he bothers no one! He can be lured into taking treats at lunch as long as the friend is sitting down and doesn’t look at him."
Still, he's a happy dog, loves going for walks and hikes and cross-country skiing with his owner. He also loves older dogs. "But still has a long way to go with people."
izzy with water bowl.jpg
Izzy
Now at home in California, adopted through the Samoyed Rescue of Southern California.
Izzy’s adopter was a volunteer for SRSC when she instantly bonded with a newly arrived puppy rescued from White Fire Kennel in Iowa, part of a batch of Samoyeds sent to the California group to find loving homes. “When Izzy Bella’s and my eyes met for the first time, something clicked inside each of us that instantly bonded us to one another.
My family already had a wonderful Sammy and I had absolutely zero inclination to bring another one into our home until that moment, a moment I will never forget. I whisked this 18-pound ball of fluff with her pleading eyes into my arms and took her to live with us in her forever home.”
On their first walk together in her new home, her adopter was in awe at her innocence and playfulness -- and fear. In ways, she was a normal, playful puppy getting into mischief, loving her new sister, happily exploring her new home and playing with other local Iowa dogs at dog park play dates.
But she was dreadfully fearful. “I was, and still am, the only person she trusts. It took two years before she started going to my husband and letting him pet her. Now, 3 1/2 years later, she occasionally lets four other people gently touch her head. That’s all. Housebreaking was tough. Her indoor “fear-poops” continued for 1 1/2 years.
“At first, her fear just caused her to cower, back away and hide. Gradually, it evolved into more aggressive behavior. She began fighting with her dog park pals and lunging, barking and snapping at other dogs, the people walking their dogs, joggers, bicyclers, skateboarders, motorcyclists and vehicles. I tried all sorts of training methods to no avail.
“Finally, one trainer made perfect sense. He said it was nuts to keep taking a dog like Izzy into situations that scared her when she was perfectly happy and at peace with lots of room to exercise at home. He said to just stop trying to desensitize her by exposing her to uncomfortable situations because that was actually like torturing her.”
They changed their lifestyle immediately. Izzy is now content being with her mom 24/7. “I love her to pieces and am thrilled to have a dog who is this strongly bonded to me and who is so pleased and excited to be with me. I call her my Jackpot.
“Still, it pains me to realize that her White Fire scars run so deep and haven’t healed yet. Every day, she nuzzles up to her water bowl, like it’s a comforting treasure to her, and I can’t help but wonder if that’s because the water buckets during her first month of life in the dead of Iowa’s winter were frozen.”
Izzy loves to chase varmints in the yard, play ball, go for rides and get rubs. She’s healthy, smart and can do tricks. “But she can switch into her fearful self in a flash. We call it her ‘default mode’ and have resigned ourselves to the reality that this may never change.
