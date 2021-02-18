Ten people died and 76 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 related illness in Wisconsin on Wednesday.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 657 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday as well, which brought the cumulative case count to 556,989. Of that cumulative total, 540,524 people recovered, 25,498 were hospitalized and 6,214 people died.
Department of Health Services, Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, will answer questions and provide updates on the state effort to vaccinate Wisconsinites against COVID-19.
Tags
- Viruses
- Coronavirus
- Pandemic
- Adjutant General
- Tony Evers
- Governor
- Department Of Health Services
- Wisconsin
- Chief Legal Counsel
- Covid-19
- Covid-19 Coronavirus
- Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic
- Update
- Julie Willems Van Dijk
- Department Of Health
- Ministries
- Health Board
- Politics
- Immunology
- Stephanie Schauer
- Health Official
- Ph.d.
- Effort
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.