Watch now: Suspect sought after 3 killed in Kenosha County tavern shooting

Another neighbor said she was outside when she heard what she thought was fireworks, and then saw police vehicles descending on the neighborhood.

"All of a sudden, I heard a 'pop pop pop,'" said another neighbor, Jacqueline Sieracki, describing what she heard early Sunday. "... Then I heard a woman screaming, and then more of the crowd, and then I heard silence and I thought, 'Something awful must have happened.'"

Several neighbors said they believe someone involved in the shooting ran east down 15th Place and then fled through yards along the lakefront. They said deputies were guarding possible evidence in a yard along the lake.

Somers House is a popular hangout for students from nearby Carthage College, and the college went on lockdown during the shooting according to Wright.

A parent of a Carthage student said on social media that her daughter and friends witnessed the shooting. She did not want to be identified because the suspect is not in custody.

“My daughter and friends were at Somers House when (they) saw a fight turn to gunshots. They think they heard 19 shots,” she said. “(She said), ‘Mom, he shot people right in front of us.’ They escaped the bar and headed back to the dorm for lockdown,” she said in a social media post.