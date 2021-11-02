 Skip to main content
Watch now: That cranberry relish soon to adorn your Thanksgiving table began in Wisconsin

  • Updated
Cranberries are a staple of holiday dinners. Regardless of whether they’re part of a fresh fruit chutney or a jelly the slides out of a can, do you know how they get to your table? Farmer Nodji Van Wychen, a third-generation cranberry farmer in Warrens, Wisconsin, showed us around her cranberry fields in October to give us an idea of how the fruit, which is native to North America, is harvested and processed.

Wisconsin produces more cranberries than anywhere else. And nowhere in Wisconsin is the tart red fruit more ubiquitous than the central sands area in Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Wood counties, where cranberries are grown on about 270 farms spread across 21,000 acres. See how one of those farms, Wetherby Cranberry Company in Warrens, harvests this fruit that is unique to North America.

Five recipes to try for Thanksgiving

Just in time for Thanksgiving, here are five new recipes to try.

