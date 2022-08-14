Watch now: The different faces of Georgia O'Keeffe

GALENA, Ill. — The paintings and colored pencil works appeared to be of different people.

Paul Chase had his creations on canvas resting on easels lined up in his garage. Another sat nearly completed in his adjacent home studio, located on a hill just east of the Galena River.

The works were all of women. One wore a wide-brimmed hat, another was in a head scarf. A wrinkled forehead and a flower in her hair made one of the paintings pop while another took on a darker, hazed tone but with a younger subject.

All were of Georgia O’Keeffe, who hails from rural Sun Prairie and went on to become a world-renowned artist known initially for her paintings of New York City but ultimately representations of the Southwest that included flowers, animal skulls and clouds.

But this week it will be O’Keeffe, not her paintings, who will be the centerpiece of an art exhibit created by Chase, who grew up in Sun Prairie.

Chase’s paintings, drawings and five marble sculptures of O’Keeffe will be exhibited at the Crosse House, 133 W. Main St., in downtown Sun Prairie beginning Thursday and running through Sunday in conjunction with the city’s Sweet Corn Festival. Chase is also the cousin of Joe Chase, the former mayor and a huge proponent of the city’s history. They are both related to O’Keeffe, since their grandmother was a second cousin of the artist. Neither met O’Keeffe, who died in 1986.

“I just love presenting the different eras and different styles of her and the different techniques of painting and bringing it all out. You would never know they are all the same people,” Paul Chase said. “It’s a connection to my history, her history and art.”

Left at 15

O’Keeffe, a painter, sculptor and teacher, was born in 1887 in a modified Victorian farmhouse along what is now Highway T and just west of Town Hall Road in the town of Sun Prairie, a few miles to the southeast of the city. The home was destroyed by fire in 1971 but a blue sign under a towering oak tree, likely alive when she was born, notes the site of her birth.

The second of seven children, O’Keeffe was encouraged by her teachers and family to pursue the arts and received some of her early instruction from Sarah Mann, a Sun Prairie artist who specialized in watercolor paintings.

But when O’Keeffe was 15, the family left Wisconsin for Virginia, where O’Keeffe graduated from high school in 1905. That fall, she attended the Art Institute of Chicago before moving to New York City in 1907 to continue her studies. She landed jobs teaching art at Columbia College in Columbia, South Carolina, and West Texas State Normal College in Canyon, Texas, before returning to New York in 1916 to work with influential photographer Alfred Stieglitz, whom she would marry in 1924.

Chase used Stieglitz’s photographs of O’Keeffe as models for his paintings and sculptures, the lone exception being when he had his 16-year-old granddaughter pose as her.

“I love some of the poses she gets into. She’s just got a lot of attitude,” Chase said, referring to O’Keeffe. “She was one of the first women to really kick butt in the art world.”

O’Keeffe and Stieglitz worked together in New York City and in Lake George, New York, until 1929, when O’Keeffe spent her first summer in New Mexico. Her reputation as “a modern master” grew through the years thanks to scores of exhibits and national publicity that landed her on the pages of Vogue and Life magazines. Stieglitz died in 1946, and three years later O’Keeffe moved to New Mexico, where she continued to paint for four more decades, turning to pottery as her eyes failed.

National honors

O’Keeffe was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977 by President Gerald Ford, received the National Medal of Arts in 1985 from President Ronald Reagan and in 1993 was posthumously inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. A foundation in her name was established in 1989 and the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum opened in 1997 in Santa Fe. The museum is home to 140 original paintings by O’Keeffe, 700 drawings and hundreds of other pieces of work, according to its website.

The Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum has several prints, news articles, family trees, posters and other artifacts about O’Keeffe; a brown marker from the Wisconsin Historical Society and located next to City Hall tells the story of O’Keeffe; and across East Main Street, an acrylic cow painted with flowers in the style used by O’Keeffe stands in Cannery Square. O’Keeffe Middle School in Madison is named in her honor.

‘A real show’

As Sun Prairie, which will open a second high school in a few weeks, continues to expand, the exhibit by Chase will likely help educate many of the city’s newer residents who may be unaware of the artists’ origins, said Joe Chase. He was also the one to encourage Paul Chase to do the exhibit at the Crosse House, owned by the Sun Prairie Historical Society and constructed in 1866 by Dr. Charles Crosse.

“He’s always been an advocate of Georgia O’Keeffe,” Joe Chase said of his cousin. “There’s no doubt it’s an opportunity to let people know Georgia O’Keeffe’s early days were here in Sun Prairie.”

Paul Chase was largely unaware of O’Keeffe and her work while growing up in Sun Prairie. After high school he studied art at UW-Platteville and then spent the next 35 years as an art teacher in Washington, Montana and, for the final 20 years of his career, in Stockton, Illinois. After retiring in 2005, he and his wife moved to Galena, where he collects guitars, makes regular contributions of his work to the Galena Center for the Arts, and has recently begun sculpting horse heads for clients in Montana and Tennessee.

Chase never held exhibits while teaching and only in the last five years began painting images of O’Keeffe. Over the past six weeks he has used oil, acrylic and airbrush along with colored pencils to create 10 more that will be priced at around $2,000 each. He also in the last few months began sculpting O’Keeffe in marble using stone from Tennessee and Arizona. Those pieces will be priced at $4,000 and up.

This week’s show in Sun Prairie will be his first-ever exhibit in his hometown.

“It just kind of snowballed, but I said if we’re going to have a show, let’s have a real show,” Paul Chase said. “It’s dangerous being an ex-art teacher because I know all of these styles and found different pictures of her through her life, so it’s kind of a history lesson and art lesson.”