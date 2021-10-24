Watch now: The Forevertron comes to life as Dr. Evermor is remembered

BARABOO — Imagination is the heart of Dr. Evermor’s Sculpture Park.

The five-acre property here along Highway 12, hidden by a grove of trees and nestled next to Delaney’s Surplus Sales, is filled with 20-foot-long dragons, a band of musical birds and a 17-foot-tall, 23-foot-long spider named Arachna Artie.

There are bus-sized bugs, a 9-foot-tall eagle and scores of creatures that resemble small animals from perhaps a distant galaxy.

But this fantastical place of scrap metal shapes and its 300-ton centerpiece, the Foreverton, have come closer to realizing the hope of its late creator.

Dr. Evermor, the persona of artist Tom Every, envisioned that one day the massive sculpture would move beyond its static state, “power on” and whisk travelers to alternate universes. The creation, which includes a NASA decontamination chamber, remained firmly embedded in its Sauk County soil last weekend, but a newly installed colorful light display is helping illustrate Every’s dream.

“It’s such a treat to see it lit up, and it’s such a shame it’s never been lit up as far as I know,” said Krissa Valentine-Harnish, who drove from La Crosse to bask in the glow of the purple and blue lights near the front of the Forevertron. “I wish other people could see it and I wish more people knew (Every’s) story, because his life is so fascinating.”

Last weekend’s event, on a near perfect fall evening under a waxing gibbous moon, was part of a celebration of life for Every, who died in April 2020 at the age of 81, and for his son Troy Every, who took his own life in August at the age of 40.

More than 200 people spent the afternoon wandering the park, gathering behind the Forevertron to listen to stories about the Everys and to music from a live band. There were hot dogs — a Tom Every favorite — fresh-baked pizza and family members who wore black T-shirts with “Power on Forevermor!” on the back.

Some of the guests used pieces of PVC and percussion mallets to hammer out rough tunes on the dragons that have spines of pipes of varying length. Others gave close inspection to the Bird Band while a few picnicked in a gazebo. Under another, Lady Eleanor Every, Tom Every’s former wife, sold small metal sculptures and metal “Time Traveler Tokens” that feature the Forevertron.

But for those who missed the inaugural lighting, there are plans in the works to continue lighting the Forevertron, possibly over the holidays. So far no dates have been set, but the display adds a new dimension to the park, located just south of the Baraboo Hills

“This helps satisfy the sadness,” Lady Eleanor said of the loss of two family members 18 months apart. “(Dr. Evermor) would be so honored you would not believe it. He always wanted to (light the Forevertron) and he never did. It’s been so difficult, and that’s why it was so important to have this party.”

Tom Every’s scrap metal work helped define a genre of art that is now commonplace across America.

Love of salvage

He was born in Madison and raised in the village of Brooklyn, where he began collecting old newspapers to turn in to collection centers for cash when he was a child. His love of salvage grew, and for years he had his own salvage company in Stoughton.

In the 1970s — before he took on the Evermor name — Every helped Alex Jordan collect and build at the House on the Rock near Spring Green.

But in the early 1980s, Every had a falling out with Jordan and a short time later began working on the Forevertron. That three-year project led to hundreds of sculptures and the creation of the park across the highway from the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant.

After suffering a series of strokes, Every, who had financial problems throughout his life, spent his final years in a Sauk City nursing home. In 2011, he was awarded a Wisconsin Visual Art Lifetime Achievement Award, and, in 2016, he was presented a Friend of Preservation award from the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation.

Tya Kottler, Every’s daughter, is trying to develop a family drama television show about orphaned teenage twins who discover the Forevertron that allows them to journey through the multiverse. Kottler wore her father’s signature black fedora as she took in last weekend’s event.

“It’s just to harness his energy,” said Kottler, who along with family and friends have cleaned up the park and is hoping to someday buy the land from Delaney’s, which buys and sells everything from canned goods to lumber and machinery. “We’ve done a ton of organizing and landscaping and cutting trees down that would allow for more views from different angles. My family is really pumped and motivated to try and keep this going here at this location.”

Lighting it up

The lighting of the Forevertron came after a chance meeting with Katherine Cannistra, a Milwaukee-based artist who specializes in lighted art installations. She spent 10 years working with exhibits at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and began working full time on light installations in 2017.

In September, she happened to visit Dr. Evermor’s Art Park when she met Kottler. A discussion ensued that led Cannistra and a team of engineers and computer experts spending the next month installing more than 8,000 LED lights on, in and around the Forevertron.

With a budget of just $1,800, they used a cherry picker at times and rigging like that used by those who climb and trim trees to string the consumer grade lights, which are expected to last for three to four years, depending on weather and use.

“We’re doing more than just hitting it with flood lights,” said Cannistra, who first visited the park in 2015. “We’re trying to tell a story with motion and make the thing come to life. We’ve got wires going all over the place in different directions to get to different things. This thing is massive.”

The installation includes about 20 spotlights, a pair of floodlights placed in the center of the sculpture and controlled by relays, and lights installed inside the “egg” at the top of the Forevertron. The initial plan called for lighting the sculpture all the way around, but budget and time constraints kept the project to the front of the Forevertron. Cannistra, who volunteered her time, said the Foreverton project is her biggest to date.

“It’s also probably the most exciting in terms of getting behind-the-scenes access to something so great,” Cannistra said.

Rick Lantz and Cristal Martinez of Verona wore Forevertron T-shirts as they toured the grounds last weekend. They discovered the art park after shopping at Delaney’s on a spring day about 10 years ago and fell in love with Dr. Evermor’s work. They now make a point of bringing family and friends to the park whenever they can. Lighting the Forevertron will make future visits even more inspiring.

“It’s always had sort of a sense of energy to it because it’s a dynamic thing,” Lantz said.

“I mean the whole story is that this is a powered thing so electricity is part and parcel of what it’s supposed to be,” Martinez said.

