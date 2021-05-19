Watch now: Tributes pour in for slain Central Illinois police officer

As the sad news continued to sink in, more and more people spoke out in tribute to Oberheim. Decatur Police Master Patrolman Larry Brooks, on vacation with his family in Texas, called the Herald & Review to pay homage to a friend and colleague he's known since high school.

"He was a good cop, he was never afraid to go get the dope and the guns off the street; he liked to do that," said Brooks, 46, "and he was always willing to train the younger officers and give them advice."

Brooks said he feels for the fallen officer's family, with one of Oberheim's daughters due to graduate high school on Sunday. "You've got your sadness, your anger, and the feeling of 'Why does it happen to good people?'" he added. "Here he was just responding to a simple domestic situation and he loses his life. I still don't want to believe it, I really don't."

Brooks said police officers kind of have two families, the family outside the job and the close-knit family of colleagues they also spend much of their lives with. He said the loss of one is felt by all who share the same risks, dangers and yet are motivated by the same need to protect and serve.

"Police are a very tight-knit family," he said.