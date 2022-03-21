Watch now: Video shows officer kneeling on Wisconsin student's neck

The Kenosha Unified School District has released security camera footage of a Lincoln Middle School cafeteria fight that led to the resignation of a part-time security guard after he allegedly kneeled on a student’s neck while attempting to break the fight up.

The district released footage of the March 4 incident on Friday afternoon. The three-minute video shows different angles of the incident with no sound.

Jerrel Perez, the father of a 12-year-old girl who he said was injured when the off-duty Kenosha Police Department officer working security at the middle school kneeled on her neck while trying to subdue her, is demanding the officer be placed on unpaid leave from the police department.

The officer, 37-year-old Shawn Guetschow, resigned from his position with the school earlier this week. KUSD released a copy of his resignation letter as well.

In that letter, Guetschow stated:

"Given the events that have taken place and the escalated attention this incident at Lincoln Middle School has caused in the community, mental and emotional strain it has brought upon my family, and the lack of communication and or support I have received from the district, I can no longer continue my employment with the Kenosha Unified School District. Please consider this my resignation from my employment effective immediately."

Father seeks charges

“I want to see this officer get charged, because if it was me or another parent, or any adult that put their knee on a kid, that would be abuse,” Perez said at a press conference outside district headquarters earlier this week. “Why does that make him any different?”

The district released their video after Guetschow’s resignation on Tuesday.

“With the internal employment investigation concluding based on the resignation of Mr. Guetschow, a redacted version of surveillance video depicting the incident is now subject to release and can be viewed (online),” Tanya Ruder, KUSD chief communications officer, said in an email to the Kenosha News. “As it appears that this incident may lead to litigation, the district will provide no further details at this time.”

A much shorter video of the incident went viral on social media in the days after the incident and has since sparked headlines across the nation.

Perez, a single father, said that his daughter was humiliated and traumatized.

Perez said he didn’t see the short viral video until several hours after the incident occurred and his daughter complained that her neck hurt. He thought she initially was trying to avoid punishment. According to Perez, she no longer wants to socialize and had to go home after arriving at a birthday party. Perez said his daughter has seen a neurologist due to her injuries.

In speaking about the March 4 incident, Drew DeVinney, Perez’s attorney, said the girl, a person of color whose identity was not being disclosed, was sitting in the school cafeteria “when she became the victim of bullying.”

DeVinney also said an incident report from the school indicated officials there were aware the girl was placed in a prone position and a “chokehold restraint was used.” The girl, who has not returned to school at Lincoln since the incident, has been referred for charges, which have yet to be disclosed.

No charges, however, have been filed against Guetschow, DeVinney said, despite him “using an illegal maneuver” against the girl.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0