Watch now: Vigil for Waukesha parade victim recalls former teacher's influence on Beaver Dam

A group of people whose lives were touched by Tammy Durand gathered in Beaver Dam Tuesday evening a day after the former Beaver Dam elementary school teacher’s funeral.

The candlelight vigil at Cornerstone Funeral Home was organized by Kaitlyn Batz via social media and drew more than two dozen people.

Durand, 52, was among those who died after an SUV allegedly driven by Darrell Brooks Jr. struck and killed her and five other people. Brooks faces six counts of first degree homicide.

Durand was participating in the Waukesha Christmas Parade Nov. 21 as a new member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

Durand worked for Beaver Dam Unified School District from 1992-2009 and worked in multiple elementary schools as well as advising the high school cheerleader program. Durand, who was then known as Tammy Frinak, was a third grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School when she met Batz.

“She was my teacher,” Batz said. “My sister, Kristina Arthur, was battling cancer when I was in third grade, and Ms. Frinak was my go-to person.”

Batz said she started going to Durand’s house after school while her mother Jamie Johnson was with her sister in the hospital. Batz said she also would babysit Durand’s daughters and she helped Durand as the cheerleading coaching assistant and manager at Beaver Dam High School. Beaver Dam High School currently does not have a cheerleading program.

Jamie Johnson spoke first at the vigil.

“She played an important role in a lot of people’s lives,” Johnson said. “She really adopted our family and played a big part in helping us get through Kristi’s sickness and her death.”

Cornerstone Funeral Home was chosen because of a tree that was planted there in 2001 when Arthur died at 11.

“It’s been a special place for us as a family and friends to remember Kristi on her birthday and anniversary date,” Johnson said. “I know Tammy spent time here, and now it is a place to remember Tammy as well.”

Johnson said she still was in the anger stage of grief.

“She was so senselessly taken from us,” Johnson said. “And that is so hard for me to wrap my head around that she is gone and the way that she left us.”

Hans Gochenaur is a youth minister who coached cross country and track at Beaver Dam High School. He met Durand when coaching her daughters and he was involved in a youth ministry.

“As her daughters grew older and graduated, she was looking at getting involved in ministry and serving people,” Gochenaur said. “She and I found many opportunities to grab coffee together, and she would pick my brain about what it looks like to serve people and what it means to survive the long haul, giving your heart and life to other people. It was awesome to be in her life and just see the energy and passion and enthusiasm she had for other people. People in general. That is something we had in common, so as we had coffee we’d sort of fed off each other with our energy and passion for wanting to know God better and wanting ways to serve people better.”

Carol Wardlow was in the same third grade class with Batz and recalled Durand helping her and her family make pillows for Batz’s family.

“Tammy really enjoyed that idea and made that happen with my mom, and my grandma actually sewed them all together,” Wardlow said. “I remember going to the funeral for Kristi, and Tammy’s first words to me were, ‘Everything is going to be okay.’ She is in our hearts. It’s crazy and it is hard to believe 20 years later that I am standing up here and saying everything will be okay and Tammy will be in our hearts. She may not be here in person but she is definitely here in spirit watching over everyone.”