Watch now: What Kenosha residents are saying ahead of Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Take a drive through the city or a walk in the park and mention the name Kyle Rittenhouse, and you're likely to get varying views on the trial that begins Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

The case is that polarizing, and many city residents didn't wish to offer their opinions when asked earlier this week.

But some had strong opinions on either side of the fence.

Jury selection begins Monday for Rittenhouse, 18, who is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis in the rioting that took place in wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

"I go both ways sometimes," Kenosha resident and homemaker Tricia Heinzmann said during a walk along the lakefront. "Do I think he was supposed to be there? No. Do I think people helped encourage him to do that? Yes. But if what he says is true, and he was trying to help somebody or was defending himself, then I think he did the right thing."

Former Kenosha resident Tom Vancaster, who now lives in Bristol, sees Rittenhouse as someone who took the law into his own hands.

"I think it was kind of bizarre that he's driven to Kenosha from the Antioch (Ill.) area by his mother, and he must have had that gun with him," said Vancaster, who was joined by some friends at the bandshell in Pennoyer Park. "I find that totally odd. And then you see the footage of him walking down Sheridan Road waving at police, carrying a rifle. I found that just absurd to begin with.

"I don't think it's OK to kill two people and wound another person and just walk. He isn't given the authority to enforce the law," Vancaster said.

Kenosha's Mary Queen Davis said she feels that Rittenhouse inserted himself into a situation where he didn't belong.

"From all the news footage that I have seen, I didn't see anybody holding a gun on him," she said. "I don't understand why he even came out to the streets saying he felt his life was in jeopardy. He should have stayed in his house if he thought his household was in jeopardy. That's my opinion of that.

"I don't like to judge people, but I'm just saying that's my opinion," David said. "Whether he's guilty or not, that's for the courts to decide. I would not want to be a juror in that case."

Opinion changes

For longtime Kenosha resident Adam Knoll, he said his overall opinion of the case changed when a ruling from presiding Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder came down.

Schroeder has ruled that prosecutors can't refer to Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskreutz as "victims," but that defense attorneys can call them "arsonists" or "terrorists."

"He wants to claim the word 'victim' is loaded, but then say the words 'looters' and 'arsonists' is not loaded," Knoll said. "I don't know this judge personally," Knoll said. "I don't follow judges like that, but it seems to be a heavy bias, at least in my eyes when we're restricting language.

"We're about to have a court case when these guys can be demeaned as much as possible, but they can't have softer language used about them. And that all comes down to a judge's decision," Knoll said. "There's no way to take that (other than) an advantage toward the defense."

Young person's view

Carthage College senior music elementary major Jimmy Chaudoin, who was playing disc golf with some friends Wednesday in Lincoln Park, agreed with Van Caster's overall take on the situation.

And he also realizes there are no winners here.

"I personally don't believe that Kyle Rittenhouse had the rights to be able to just go into Kenosha, where he isn't from, to be a peace maker," Chaudoin said. "I guess that's what he was thinking he wanted to be called. He was just trying to cause mayhem, kind of like everyone else was.

"Nobody was really trying to do anything to solve more issues and was just trying to cause more violence," Chaudoin said. "I think it was just a bad situation."

Chaudoin, just a couple years older than Rittenhouse, said he'll be watching the coverage unfold with an interested set of eyes.

What he is curious about, Chaudoin said, is how Rittenhouse will be treated as the trial unfolds.

"I always think it's interesting seeing the double standards between what someone like Kyle Rittenhouse is able to get away with compared to other people, specifically minorities and people of color," he said. "I think that the justice system, hopefully is supposed to be intended to be fair for everyone, and I think it will only be fair if he is prosecuted like everyone else.

"I don't think it should matter that he's 17. It doesn't matter."

Concerned for a repeat?

However this case plays out in the end, the next question on many people's minds is what will the public reaction be?

In the hours and days after Blake was shot, the city was decimated by rioters who damaged and destroyed buildings and businesses — and a possible repeat of those actions is worrisome to many.

"I'm concerned that if he doesn't get (found) guilty, I'm afraid there may be more riots," Queen Davis said. "(It was) just a block from my daughter's house. Everything got tore up, everything was destroyed.

"Those are all independent business owners. Some of them Black, some white, some Hispanic. What they tore up was against everything they said they were fighting for," Davis said. "I just felt like the whole thing was very hypocritical, the whole thing."

Heinzmann agreed.

"I hope not, because I live down there, and it was a terrifying couple days," she said. "We even left town because we didn't know what was going to happen."

Vancaster said he holds out hope that proper justice will be served in the end.

"Oh please, not a repeat of last summer," he said. "Anything but that. I just think that justice will find a way to do the right thing. I'd like to believe that.

"I think we're a pretty tight community. We kind of seem to have each other's backs. After going what we went through, I think that in itself will make us stronger."

Knoll said he expected to hear and see more as the trial date neared, but at least up until now, that hasn't been the case as he and his family have gone about their daily routines.

"Maybe during the actual trial, things will become more of a madhouse, but I can't think of anybody around town who has really been openly talking about it," Knoll said. "It's not something you run into at the grocery store or anything like that. I don't want to say people have moved on. That's not what I'm trying to say, but it doesn't seem to be on the forefront of everybody's mind."

Knoll, who said he's seen many videos from the night of Aug. 25 in an attempt to better educate himself, feels that if Rittenhouse walks on all charges — including the one for possessing a firearm under age — then he'll have some concerns about whether the proceedings were fair.

What happens with the more serious charges is up for debate, he said, but in his eyes, Knoll can't imagine Rittenhouse walking away unscathed.

"I can understand how the defense could convince the jury that it was self defense," Knoll said. "I've seen the videos. ... I wanted to understand the timeline pace by pace so I could see (what led to it). I know how all that started and unfortunately, how it ended.

"Was he being chased? Yes. Was he being tackled? Yes. Do I think he still committed murder? Yes. That's my take on it. But I can understand how he could be acquitted of that," Knoll said. "But I will not understand how he could be acquitted of having a gun under the age of 18, where he got the gun, fleeing the scene of a crime. In my mind, those are things that absolutely happened."

Seeking progress

Chaudoin, who said he was among the protesters after the Blake shooting, isn't certain if the city has made progress from last August.

But he's also concerned that the divide between classes could be widening.

"I hope that there's able to be progress in how housing and the communities are a little bit segregated, but nothing is really going to change," Chaudoin said. "I don't think that necessarily means this is going to happen again. There is kind of a little bit of a class warfare going on, and as the rich get richer, the poor get poorer.

"There's so many businesses that are out of (business) in Kenosha right now. I don't think that's necessarily helping the working people. It could get worse. We'll see how it gets worse when the poor start getting to a tipping point."

The Oct. 8 shooting death of Marcus "Lucky" Giddens in Uptown was the 10th homicide in the City of Kenosha this year, a number that concerns Knoll as he attempts to look ahead. (Two more homicides occurred Oct. 19 in a domestic situation on 40th Place on the city's north side.)

That trend toward violence here is disturbing, he said, and he hasn't seen much progress from more than a year ago.

"I would say things generally are feeling pretty much the same as they did before," Knoll said. "Not much has changed around here. I don't want to say that everybody just picked up and moved on. ... It was pretty hot around here for a little while, but after that, everybody just kind of went back to doing what they were doing.

"Even though it does seem that violent crime seems to be escalating at a slow and steady pace, I wouldn't say things generally are all that different around here."