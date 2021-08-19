Sixteen deaths connected to COVID-19 related illness and 1,403 new cases of the virus were confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday.

The state health department also noted that more than 50% of the Wisconsin population were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, and nearly 54% had received at least one vaccine dose.

The state health department also released data regarding the number of confirmed COVID-19 illnesses after full inoculation - known as breakthrough cases. According to the data, there has been 125 confirmed cases, 5 hospitalizations and 0.1 deaths among 100,000 vaccinated people in the state, compared to 369 cases, 18 hospitalizations and 1.1 deaths among 100,000 non-vaccinated people.

Traci DeSalvo, Director, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases will be joined by Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, to answer questions and provide an update to the public.