Watch now: Wisconsin man accused of shooting girlfriend, daughter captured in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa — A man suspected in the shooting death of his girlfriend and shooting and injuring his teenage daughter in Wisconsin was taken into custody after a standoff at a home in Waterloo, Iowa, on Wednesday.

Simone S. Hughes, 47, of Milwaukee, was ushered out of a garage at 136 East Parker St., a brown and white one-story home near the intersection with East Fourth Street.

Hughes was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for observation initially as he had made threats to harm himself, according to Waterloo Police.

Police say the standoff started at a home in the 100 block of E. Parker at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in sub-zero temperatures, trying to get Hughes — apparently the lone occupant of the house — to surrender. Police said Hughes said he was armed.

According to Waterloo Police, during the standoff, Hughes ran from officers and hid in a vehicle in a nearby garage. Hughes was finally walked into a waiting ambulance just after 9:20 a.m.

standoff3.JPG

Waterloo police tactical officers on the scene of a standoff in the 100 block of E. Parker Street in Waterloo.

Hughes was charged by Milwaukee Police last week of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Quinette N. Walters, 41, who was Hughes' girlfriend, on Jan. 6. He was also charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting his 14-year-old daughter, who survived.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Hughes' daughter told detectives she heard her parents arguing and her mother telling Hughes she no longer wanted to be with him. Hughes allegedly hit Walters, and when she ran out of their Milwaukee house to flee, he shot her. A neighbor reported seeing Hughes standing over Walters and shooting her twice at point-blank range.

Waterloo Police standoff East Parker St.

Waterloo Police in front of 136 East Parker St. after suspect Simone Hughes of Milwaukee was taken into custody Jan. 19, 2022.

Hughes' daughter ran back into the house and locked Hughes out, and he fired a shot through the door. She ran upstairs when he unlocked the door, and she jumped out of a window. Hughes then began shooting at her from the window before leaving the residence.

Waterloo Police and tactical teams got a tip he was at the East Parker Street home. It was unclear what connection Hughes had to the area.

Waterloo Police in front of 136 East Parker St. after suspect Simone Hughes of Milwaukee was taken into custody Jan. 19, 2022.
Waterloo Police in front of 136 East Parker St. after suspect Simone Hughes of Milwaukee was taken into custody Jan. 19, 2022.
Waterloo Police Department tactical team officers surround a garage in the 100 block of E. Parker Street during a standoff Wednesday morning. 
A standoff began around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. Parker Street in Waterloo.
Officers with the Waterloo Police Department tactical unit on the scene of a standoff in the 100 block of E. Parker Street on Wednesday.
Wisconsin reports more than 35,000 COVID-19 cases

