Watch now: Witness in Kyle Rittenhouse trial says he feared for his life

A man who survived being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse described raising his handgun toward the Antioch, Illinois, teenager after watching him shoot and kill Anthony Huber.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, of Milwaukee, was volunteering as a medic at the protest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, noting he had been acting as a medic at protests throughout the summer since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

In testimony Monday during the sixth day of the Rittenhouse homicide trial, Grosskreutz described what happened when he was shot, and he and a defense attorney sparred over what Grosskreutz’s intentions were when ran toward Rittenhouse following the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum, and then raised his gun toward Rittenhouse before he was shot.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing Huber of Silver Lake and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and seriously injuring Grosskreutz on Aug. 25, 2020, during the unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse’s legal team contends he acted in self defense as he feared for his own life.

Grosskreutz testified that as he was just a few feet away when Rittenhouse, who had fallen to the ground after running from the scene of the Rosenbaum shooting, Rittenhouse fired two shots at one man — and missed — then shot Huber in the chest at close range after Huber tried to hit him with a skateboard and grab his gun.

“Did you witness him fire a shot into Mr. Huber’s chest?” Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger asked.

“I did,” Grosskreutz said.

Calm testimony

Grosskreutz was calm and composed throughout his testimony Monday at the Kenosha County Courthouse, often turning toward the jury to address them directly when answering questions. He remained calm when graphic video and photos were shown of his shooting and injuries.

Some jurors turned away when shown photos of Grosskreutz just after the shooting with a bloody, ragged hole the size of an orange in his bicep.

Grosskreutz testified he had pulled out his Glock handgun as he ran down the street, and that he had his cell phone in his left hand and his cell phone in his right hand.

“What was going through your head at this moment,” Binger asked about the moment he saw Huber shot.

“That I was going to die,” Grosskreutz testified.

A licensed medic

Early in his testimony, Grosskreutz was asked to describe his background, his career as an EMT and then a paramedic, and what had led him to volunteer as a medic at protests. Like Rittenhouse, he had been a lifeguard as a teenager, and said that was one of the things that led him to become interested in a medical career. While Rittenhouse told multiple people on the night of the shootings, according to testimony, that he was a licensed EMT, Grosskreutz actually was licensed first as an EMT, then as a paramedic, and was working for a private ambulance service before the shootings.

Grosskreutz said he also volunteered as a legal observer for the American Civil Liberties Union, and when he was at protests also live streamed video with his phone. He testified he was doing so when he heard shots south of where he was standing on Sheridan Road, those shots the ones that killed Joseph Rosenbaum.

“After seeing people running northbound and hearing people yelling medic I started running southbound to what I presumed at the time to be the origin of the gunshots,” Grosskreutz testified.

As he ran south, Grosskreutz encountered Rittenhouse running north. He ran alongside Rittenhouse, asking what happened, a video played in court showed.

“You just shot somebody? Who shot? Who shot?” Grosskreutz can be heard saying. Rittenhouse’s voice is less audible.

At the time, Grosskreutz said, he thought Rittenhouse said “I’m working with police” but now believes he said “I’m going to police.”

Grosskreutz said he then turned back to where the original sound of gunfire came from, but after hearing people yelling that Rittenhouse was the person who shot someone, he turned around and started running after the people following Rittenhouse.

“I thought the defendant was an active shooter, and like I mentioned earlier, anytime you add a firearm to a situation the stakes are so much higher for someone being potentially injured or killed,” he said.

Cross examination

In cross examination, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi pointed out that in statements to police the day after the shooting, Grosskreutz did not say he pulled his handgun out as he ran, instead saying he dropped it.

Grosskreutz said he saw after he saw Rittenhouse shoot toward a still unidentified man who jumped into the air and attempted to kick Rittenhouse after he fell to the ground, and then shot Huber, Grosskreutz held up his hands.

He testified that Rittenhouse re-racked his AR-15 after the Huber shooting.

“After the defendant re-racked his weapon with the AR-15 still aimed at me, in that movement I felt like I had to do something to prevent myself from being shot, or killed” Grosskreutz said. He said he tried to close the distance to Rittenhouse, although he said he was not sure what he planned to do.

Binger asked if he intended to kill Rittenhouse.

“I do know though that I was never trying to kill the defendant. That was never something I was trying to do. In that moment I was trying to preserve my own life,” Grosskreutz said. “Taking the life of another is not something I am capable of, that goes against the lifelong code I have lived by in medicine.”

In his cross examination, Chriafisi repeatedly showed Grosskreutz photos and video that showed the moments before the shooting.

“You would agree that you are pointing you gun at the defendant’s head,” Chirafisi asks.

“As well as the defendant is pointing his gun at me?” Grosskreutz countered.

“You don’t agree that the gun is pointing at Mr. Rittenhouse, you don’t agree with that?” Chirafisi asks.

“In the direction, yes.” Grosskreutz said.

Roommate's posting debated

Chirafisi also asked Grosskreutz about a social media post Grosskreutz’s former roommate made after visiting Grosskreutz at the hospital following the shooting.

“Did you tell (the former roommate) that your only regret was not killing the kid and hesitating to pull the gun before emptying the entire mag into him?” Chirafisi asks, referring to the roommate’s social media post.

“No, I never said that,” Grosskreutz answered.

The defense said they plan to call the roommate to refute Grosskreutz’s statements when the defense calls his case.

The defense also asked Grosskreutz about the lawsuit he has filed against the city and county seeking damages for his shooting. “If Mr. Rittenhouse is convicted, your chances of collecting $10 million are better, correct?” Chirafisi asked.

Other witnesses who testified Monday included police officers, a state crime lab firearms expert, and a man who was taking video at the protests. The case is expected to continue, possibly through early next week.

