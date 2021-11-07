Watch now: Zippo lighters, cognac among the souvenirs of war at Wisconsin Veterans Museum

The Zippo lighter was ubiquitous during the Vietnam War, as standard as a pair of boots and an M16 rifle.

And for many, the aluminum, reusable lighters did more than ignite a Camel, Kool, Chesterfield or Marlboro cigarette.

Embossed with names, dates, places, unit numbers and insignias, each tells a story.

One of the many lighters for Eric Oxendorf, who was an aviation electrician’s mate in the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971, features the USS Kearsarge. Oxendorf was aboard the Essex-class aircraft carrier for missions in the Gulf of Tonkin for airstrikes and rescue missions, among other places. All told, he served on 13 aircraft carriers, ammunition ships and light cruisers during his four years in the Navy.

“One of the things I did was collect a lighter from every ship that I was attached to,” Oxendorf, a Milwaukee native, said in an oral history recorded in 2019. “I have a box of them and I don’t smoke.”

And now one of his lighters is part of the “great wall of lighters,” part of a new exhibit that opened Friday at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum on Capitol Square.

“Souvenirs of Service: The Things They Kept,” is scheduled to run for at least the next 18 months and chronicles the varied items collected or purchased by Wisconsin veterans during times of war.

The exhibit ranges from the Civil War through Afghanistan and includes scores of photographs taken by service members, German patches, a parka worn by a U.S. Navy chaplain assigned to Antarctica, Iraqi license plates and a Saudi Arabian Pepsi can. There’s a bottle of cognac brought home from Germany during World War I and even a dress made from a silk World War II parachute. The exhibit has only a smattering of the tools of war.

“Oftentimes in military history we get lost in the ephemera of war,” said Kevin Hampton, the museum’s curator of history. “We get lost in the tanks, the planes and the weaponry and we forget about the people behind it.”

The museum, which reopened in July after being shuttered due to COVID-19, has been around since 1901, has 25,000 items in its collection, exhibits on wars, and digital and in-person archives for researchers to tap for history or genealogy work. It hosts special events and educational programs, and has millions of pages of digital and paper records, more than 100,000 photographs, and one of the largest oral history databases in the country.

The exhibit on souvenirs includes about 50 displays but will change over time, said Christopher Kolakowski, the museum’s director. Some include QR codes that allow visitors to use their smart phones to access audio or video clips about an individual item, while others have circles on the floor that when stood on activate multimedia stories. The exhibit is part of the continuing mission of the museum to better connect veterans with nonveterans from different eras.

“It’s an ancient human impulse to preserve some memento from something that was important for you or made an impression on you. Every human being does that. Veterans are no different,” said Kolakowski, who notes that only about 3% of the museum’s collection is ever displayed at any one given time. “A lot of this really hasn’t ever been displayed, but it’s an opportunity for us to get it out into the public, show some really interesting stuff in the collection and also tell some great stories.”

The exhibit begins with a series of what are called cartes de visite, small photographs that during the Civil War were reproduced and shared with family, friends and fellow soldiers. Peter Arndt, of Kenosha, the first assistant surgeon with the 2nd Wisconsin Infantry Regiment that was part of the famous Iron Brigade, collected 192 cartes de visite during his time in the war. It includes those from the Confederate Army.

A few feet away is a pair of Sioux buckskin trousers presented as a gift to Lt. Charles King, of Milwaukee, from William “Buffalo Bill” Cody during the 1876 Great Sioux War.

The dress made from a parachute has a spectacular story.

On Nov. 21, 1944, 1st Lt. Floyd Steiner’s B-29 was badly damaged over Japan. The Eau Claire native and the rest of his crew eventually bailed out over Japanese-occupied territory in eastern China and were smuggled back to safety by local farmers. Steiner mailed the parachute that saved his life back home to his wife with instructions to make a dress for herself.

The nearly empty of bottle of Remy Martin & Co. cognac is also a good tale, thanks to Reuben Lewis, of Waupaca, who enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard four months before his 18th birthday. The bugler’s unit eventually became part of the 32nd Infantry Division, and in 1918 Lewis found himself in Europe. During this time, a fellow member of his company acquired a bottle of cognac that in the years after the war would become the centerpiece of the “Last Man’s Club.” Under the rules set forth by those Lewis served with, the bottle could not be opened until there were just five men remaining.

It was opened, with considerable effort, thanks to a rotten cork that crumbled, in 1986. The moment was captured on video that is included in the exhibit. Lewis died in 1988. About an eighth of the cognac remains in the bottle.

When it comes to lighters in the exhibit, they aren’t just limited to the Vietnam War era. And one comes with a macabre back story.

Norra Prohaska of Cudahy served with the Wisconsin National Guard in Iraq in 2003 and 2004 and was attached to the 18th MP Brigade and the 89th MP Brigade during Operation Iraqi Freedom. One day, a merchant selling lighters approached her squad. One of the lighters had the New York City’s Twin Towers on it with a plane headed into one of the towers. Osama bin Laden’s picture is in one corner of the lighter, and when it’s opened and flicked, there’s an opening that gives the appearance of explosion.

More than 2,700 people died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York.

The merchant, who seemed clueless about the lighter’s symbolism, was asked to leave by Prohaska’s squad leader.

“And he left, but it’s interesting,” Prohaska said. “I mean, he wasn’t aware of what it meant. But he thought for some reason we would want it.”

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

