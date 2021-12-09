Water utility trade group opposes PFAS regulations, urges state to wait for federal action

A coalition of Wisconsin water utilities are seeking to stop the Department of Natural Resources from limiting toxic “forever chemicals” in the state’s drinking water.

The Municipal Environmental Group’s water division, a trade association whose members include water utilities in Madison, Green Bay, Sun Prairie and 66 other communities, is urging the DNR to scrap rules developed over the past two years that would add certain fluorinated compounds to the list of regulated drinking water contaminants.

In comments submitted Tuesday, MEG-Water says the state should wait for the Environmental Protection Agency to adopt federal standards.

The EPA has announced plans to set limits for PFOA and PFOS, two of the thousands of synthetic chemicals collectively known as PFAS that have been found in public and private wells across the state.

However, those standards would likely not be in effect before 2026. By then it would be too late to spend an estimated $150 million in funding allocated through the new federal infrastructure law, said division administrator Darsi Foss.

The utility group argues that the DNR’s proposed standards, based on recommendations from the Department of Health Services, do not account for the costs and benefits in the way the EPA’s would.

“MEG - Water is concerned with the Department’s proposal to establish drinking water standards without weighing the relative costs and benefits of those standards and the precedent that this may set for establishing future state drinking water standards for other emerging contaminants,” the group wrote in comments submitted Tuesday.

The group said water utilities are under pressure to keep rates affordable in the face of expensive challenges, such as replacing lead service lines and aging water mains, and must already remove contaminants like radium, arsenic and nitrate. It argues newer contaminants like PFAS should get the same scrutiny and analysis as those other contaminants.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest industry group, has taken a similar stance.

Tests have found PFAS in all of Madison’s 23 municipal wells, though none are above the proposed limit. The city has taken one East Side well offline while exploring treatment options.

A spokesperson for the Madison Water Utility said in an email that while utility leaders agree with many of the trade group’s comments, including the need for a cost-benefit analysis, they support immediate state regulation.

“Both federal and state standards will eventually be implemented,” Marcus Pearson said. “We know that, but we presume a federal standard could take years to implement.”

The state regulations, which received broad public support in a Dec. 1 hearing, are expected to come before the DNR’s policy board in February before heading to the Republican-controlled Legislature, which has the power to alter or kill them altogether.

EPA eyes lower limits

Manufactured for decades under brand names like Scotchguard and Teflon, the synthetic chemicals have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer, and liver disease and have been shown to make vaccines less effective. Though discontinued in 2015, they do not break down naturally and remain ubiquitous in the environment.

In line with DHS recommendations, the DNR’s draft rule establishes a combined limit of 20 ppt for PFOA and PFOS in drinking water. It would also require routine testing of municipal and some private water supplies, including mobile home parks and some workplaces.

Systems that exceed the limit would have to install filters or drill new wells.

Foss said the regulations would provide certainty for the 1.7 million residents who drink water from public water supplies.

“The public wants to know if the water they are drinking is safe,” Foss said.

The DNR estimates the total cost to businesses and local governments would be about $5.6 million in the first year and about $3.9 million per year going forward. Nine municipal water systems are expected to exceed the limits, requiring treatment systems that could together cost about $3.7 million per year over two decades.

But the agency says cleaner water could save Wisconsin residents at least $100 million a year in medical bills.

The proposed drinking water standards are similar to those adopted by Illinois but less restrictive than those in Minnesota and Michigan.

While the EPA has said it’s safe to drink water with PFOS and PFOA concentrations up to 70 ppt, the agency now says there may be health risks at levels below just 1 ppt. An analysis of hundreds of new studies must now be reviewed by outside scientists before the agency sets standards based on what it determines is economically feasible.

“All indications are it will be lower,” said Jim Zellmer, deputy administrator of the DNR’s environmental management division. “And then we would move to develop and revise our rules based on that.”

Pearson said the proposed state standard -- which is 10 times higher than PFOA and PFOS levels in any active city well -- should reassure the more than 260,000 Madison area residents “that our water is undeniably safe to drink.”

“As knowledge and understanding about PFAS changes, so will Madison Water Utility’s mitigation strategies,” he said.

