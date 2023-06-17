WAUKESHA – An 8-year-old Waukesha boy, who is remembered as being exceptional by the principal of his elementary school, has been identified as one of the two people who died on Wednesday when a plane crashed into a park in Watertown.

Summit View Elementary Principal Garrett Sheskey has already contacted school parents to inform them of the loss of 8-year-old Colin Strebe.

“This is a difficult time for our school community, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Colin’s family and friends,” Strebe said in the letter to parents. “Colin was a valued member of our school community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Colin was an exceptional student who brought so much joy, enthusiasm, and kindness to our school and will be fondly remembered.”

Watertown police and fire personnel responded to Brandt Quirk Park, 800 Carriage Hill Drive, shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday for the report of an airplane crash.

The airplane contained Colin and his grandfather, both of whom died in the crash. According to the press release from the Watertown Police Department, upon arrival at the scene, emergency personnel confirmed a fatal crash involving a small airplane. The airplane had taken off from Watertown Municipal Airport. There were small fires around the crash site which were extinguished by fire personnel.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were on scene and will be leading the investigation with the Watertown Police Department assisting.

Others who assisted with the initial response included the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Office of Emergency Management and Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The Waukesha School District will have student service staff available at Summit View on Monday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. to support those in need.

“We stand together as a community in remembering Colin’s spirit, accomplishments, and the joy he brought to our lives,” Sheskey said in the letter to parents.

