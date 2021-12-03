Waukesha condo building evacuated due to structural issues

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A six-story condominium building has been evacuated in a Milwaukee suburb after engineers found the structure was in imminent danger of collapsing.
Police and firefighters cleared the 48-unit Horizon West condominium building in Waukesha on Thursday night after an engineering report said its structural columns were compromised.
"We're trying to avoid a 'Florida,'" said Lt. Kevin Rice, in reference to the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, in June that claimed the lives of nearly 100 people.
Waukesha officials said they were working with the Salvation Army of Waukesha to help families find housing. Two properties near the building were also evacuated because they are in a possible collapse zone,
the Journal Sentinel reported.
The evacuation comes less than two weeks after the driver of an SUV careened through the
Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens of others.
Neighbor Vanessa Terrazas said the evacuation only adds to the community's stress.
"How much more can Waukesha take right now?" she asked.
Jacqueline Gonzales, whose father lives in the building, waited nearby for him to return home from a Bible study at a church. She hadn't been able to reach him.
"I don't even know if he knows he isn't going to have a home when he comes back from Bible study," Gonzales said. "He's got nothing right now."
Scenes from the tragedy in Waukesha
Toppled chairs line West Main Street in downtown Waukesha after an SUV drove into Christmas parade-goers, killing multiple people and injuring more than 20, including a dozen children.
A police officer patrols West Main Street in downtown Waukesha after an SUV drove into Christmas parade-goers Sunday.
A broken children’s stroller lies in West Main Street in downtown Waukesha after an SUV drove into Christmas parade-goers Sunday.
Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson tells members of the media that a "person of interest" was taken into custody after an SUV drove into people during a Christmas parade Sunday. He said it was unclear whether the act of violence was motivated by terrorism.
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly and Police Chief Daniel Thompson address the media Sunday evening.
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Police tape cordons off a street in Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
