Waukesha's 125th anniversary marred by parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The city's 125th year started with celebrations and was supposed to end on a similarly high note. It hasn’t exactly worked out that way.

As the city still reels from the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, which is now compounded by a tense evacuation of a high-rise condo building, the year is ending as one municipal officials would just as soon forget. Still, there was one more order of business to attend to as part of an effort to collect some brighter moments.

On Tuesday, the last element of Waukesha’s yearlong celebration was the sealing of a time capsule, which ideally would reflect a positive moment in time in the city’s history.

Photos of all kinds of community hallmarks were accompanied by timely samples of life in Waukesha in 2021: A Carroll University facemask, a tiny rubber duck from the grand reopening of the Buchner Pool, a ceremonial shovel tied to the Great Water Alliance pipeline that will deliver Lake Michigan water to the city by 2023, among other pieces, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Nothing earth-shattering, just mementos and enjoyable bits that will be sealed for 50 years to bring a smile to those living in Waukesha in 2071.

But the backdrop of Tuesday’s ceremony at Waukesha City Hall ultimately took a somber tone. It’s something Mayor Shawn Reilly felt duty-bound to include in his presentation preceding the closing of the time capsule.

“We have been planning the city’s 125th anniversary for more than two years and tonight is certainly different than what we had originally planned,” Reilly said. “Our year ended tragically. Our hearts are heavy and we are still in mourning as we try to figure out how to take steps forward.”

Even a video presentation highlighting anniversary events — including the Waukesha Unlocked historic tour and the recent Waukesha Gala — were accompanied by sad images and solemn music of people gathering around the downtown memorial tied to the holiday parade.

There was no way to sidestep the death of six people and injuries to more than 60 others suffered when a driver, since criminally charged with intentional homicide, plowed through the crowd on Nov. 21.

Then again, Reilly said it was correspondingly important to find reason to smile again, if only as a salve to heal.

“While there is pain, we must also be grateful for all the good,” the mayor said during his presentation before a small crowd of officials and residents. “The 125th anniversary celebrations represented our community coming together. Our community, during the last year, celebrated what it meant to be a city. We enjoyed our city, our history, each other and our time together.”

Such elements are shared by Waukesha Strong, the city’s proclamation following the parade tragedy of residents’ need and willingness to join physically, spiritually and emotionally in the wake of recent events, he said.

“We can’t let the evil take away from the good,” Reilly added. “Our community will be remembered for the ways we continue to come together... . Our community is strong because we work together.”

The presentation ended with the formal sealing of the time capsule by Reilly. It will be placed in an alcove behind a glass window in the hallway near the council chambers of City Hall.

