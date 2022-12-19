Waunakee woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for wrong-way crash on I-94

A Waunakee woman has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for a wrong-way Interstate crash that killed one person and injured two others.

Carrie Herbst, 42, was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Warrens on Oct. 3, 2021 when she crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle. Her blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit, according to court records.

Herbst was charged with 12 felony counts, including first-degree reckless homicide. She pleaded guilty in October to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, first-degree reckless injury and recklessly endangering safety.

Monroe County Circuit Judge Richard Radcliffe sentenced Herbst on Friday to eight years in prison, followed by 10 years of extended supervision and another 15 years of probation.

“The victims and their families have gone through indescribable pain and loss that no one should have to endure,” said Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles. “In spite of it all, they demonstrated remarkable strength which helped hold Carrie Herbst accountable.”

According to a criminal complaint, Herbst was on her way from Minneapolis to Waunakee when she got off the Interstate near the Three Bears Resort. She then made a U-turn and headed back up the exit ramp and drove the wrong way for about a mile before the crash, which triggered two more vehicles to crash.

Police found an open bottle of hard seltzer in Herbst’s vehicle, and her blood-alcohol level was 0.177, according to the complaint.

The crash killed 29-year-old Khan Ghiyasuddin of Indianapolis and injured Cameron Hazzard of New Haven, Minnesota, and an Indiana teenager.