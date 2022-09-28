Wauwatosa woman killed in Adams County crash, authorities say

A Wauwatosa woman was killed in a crash on Thursday in Adams County, authorities reported.

Sheriff Brent York said in a statement that the Adams County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash shortly before 8 a.m. in the town of Jackson at the intersection of Highway G and Highway I.

According to the initial investigation, 54-year-old John Meyer of Friendship was southbound in a dump truck on Highway G. An SUV that was westbound on Highway I and driven by 64-year-old Mark Tikkuri, of Wauwatosa, did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection with County G and entered Meyer's path.

Linda Mueller, 63, who was a passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adams County Medical Examiner's Office, York said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Response Unit is currently completing a post-crash reconstruction of the accident scene.

Along with the State Patrol and Medical Examiner's Office, the Adams County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Oxford Fire Department and Marquette County EMS.