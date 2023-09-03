CROSS PLAINS — Nostalgic sound has become a business model for Dave Eck.

Since around 2008, the Madison native has owned two identical, high-tech German lathes to cut grooves and record music into aluminum discs covered with a thin layer of purple lacquer specially made for audio. Those discs are then sent to a New Jersey plating company that produces master stamping discs used to press vinyl record albums.

Only now, many of those master discs, instead of being sent to one of the 40 vinyl pressing plants around the country (only 20 of which are commercially active), are being sent back to Eck who in November opened his own pressing facility in a former insurance office building at the corner of Bourbon Road and Ludden Drive on the south side of Black Earth Creek.

Dubbed Waxxy Poodle, it’s believed to be the first Wisconsin company in nearly 90 years to be pressing vinyl record albums. Eck, however, has no plans to stop with just a single machine that can press 3,500 discs a day. He envisions nine more automated pressing systems that can cost well into six figures each but are in short supply from its manufacturer, Pheenix Alpha in Marsta, Sweden.

For Eck, 53, the resurgence of vinyl is here to stay and there is a window of opportunity as existing pressing plants have become overwhelmed with work, creating turnaround times of a year to 18 months. Eck says he is getting jobs done in three to four months.

“This is not simple manufacturing,” Eck said. “It’s an art, it’s a science, it’s also an industry. So many things have to be right, from the cut, to the stamper, to your vacuums to your PVC.”

Eck has been an audiophile and musician since his high school and college days when his band, Freak Show, would play O’Cayz’s Corral on East Wilson Street before the bar, which favored rock, punk and grunge bands, was destroyed by fire in 2001.

Eck, who attended UW-Madison to study medicine, transferred to the University of Minnesota and graduated with degrees in journalism and environmental science, the latter of which garnered him internships with Green Peace and in 1994 with the city of Seattle. He started his own bike courier business, opened Madtown Productions, a small recording studio, and later built a studio in his 5,000-square-foot home on Bainbridge Island, Washington. That’s where he honed his skills as a mastering engineer, which involves cleaning up final studio recordings for artists before their music is mass-produced.

Among the more than 25,000 titles he’s mastered is work by Slayer, Depeche Mode, Maroon5, Jessica Simpson, They Might Be Giants and scores of smaller acts. Eck still has his studio in Washington state, but when he moved back to Wisconsin in 2009 to be closer to family, he built an identical studio in his home in Enchanted Valley Acres northeast of Cross Plains.

The PVC he talks about for his pressing plant is the plastic used to make albums. It’s imported from Italy, contains no lead and comes in the form of black pebbles. Once poured into the pressing machine’s hopper, they are heated into a hockey puck-sized disc, which is then placed via robotic arm into the stamping machine to form the thin, round album. The operation is fueled by natural gas and steam, and controlled from a computer screen that keeps track of the number of discs in the run, temperatures and the blade that trims excess plastic from the edge of each album, all of which can affect the quality of the final product.

“We just want to manufacture good quality,” Eck said. “This stuffs matters to me. As a master engineer, you become nitpicky.”

Vinyl album sales grew for the 17th straight year in 2022 and for the second year in a row outsold CD albums in the U.S., according to figures from the 2022 Luminate Year-End Music Report. Last month, Luminate reported that in the first half of 2023, vinyl sales increased 21.7% to 23.6 million units while compact disc sales were up just 3.8% to 17.5 million units.

More telling for the industry, and what is helping to fuel the surge in demand for vinyl pressing, is that direct-to-consumer vinyl sales by bands selling music via their online stores and websites was up 26% to 3.6 million records, reported Luminate, a provider of music and entertainment data.

‘It’s amazing’

Jerome Bruner worked at Rainbow Records in Los Angeles for more than 20 years and is now on board with Eck in Cross Plains. Rainbow had 18 vinyl presses that could produce 30,000 albums a day. However, seven of the automated and more advanced presses favored by Eck can do that work in the same time as the 18 more labor-intensive presses at Rainbow.

“This is a brand new press from Europe and it’s like a robot. It’s amazing. It’s a totally different thing,” Bruner said of Waxxy Poodle’s press. “The space that we’re able to do the volume that we’re able to do with this is just a totally different world.”

The minimum run at Waxxy Poodle is 100 albums, but runs of 300 or more are more common. Pressing vinyl with hand presses can take anywhere from two to six minutes per disc, but on Wednesday night of last week, his machine was pressing an album for a Colorado punk band every 24.7 seconds.

Eck’s wife, Jennifer Jurgensen, a Madison native, is a partner in the business and their daughter, Genevieve Eck, a senior at Middleton High School, works part-time packaging, sorting labels and listening to freshly pressed records to make sure they are absent pops, crackles and other audio abnormalities.

“It’s really obvious when the music is quiet and it crackles,” Genevieve said during a break listening to an album from Faetooth, a heavy metal band. “It’s really time-consuming, but I like that there’s a bunch of odd jobs here.”

A brief history

The last vinyl pressing plant in the state closed its doors in 1933. Paramount Records in Grafton was founded by the Wisconsin Chair Co. in 1917, during an era when 78-rpm records were often sold at furniture stores to promote sales of phonographs and phonograph cabinets, according to a historical marker in the Ozaukee County village of Grafton.

Paramount, which also had its own recording studios, was best known for the blues it began recording in 1922, including female African American vocalists like Mamie Smith. In 1926, Paramount introduced a new phase in blues recording history when the success of its releases by Blind Lemon Jefferson and Blind Blake revealed a market for male singers who accompanied themselves on guitar. But the Great Depression resulted in falling sales with Paramount closing its studios in 1932 and the pressing plant the following year.

Eck sees no end to the demand for vinyl and is recycling plastic trimmings to other manufacturers in Cross Plains.

“There’s a lot of plastic plants here so we fit right in,” Eck said. “The vinyl resurgence isn’t going to end this year. Some people can’t tell the difference (between vinyl and a CD), but the kids are noticing the difference. And it is a big difference.”