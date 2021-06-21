'We all felt helpless': Witnesses recount drowning, near-drowning of kids at Lake Michigan beaches in Racine Saturday

Deidre said Rodriguez ran to the Zoo Beach to try and get first responders’ attention. Deidre swam as far as the buoys stationed in the water, but she said the boy was “farther than that.”

“We didn’t see his head anymore,” Deidre said of everyone looking out and trying to help the boy. “Then we saw him floating.”

“It was slow motion, fast, everything in between. It was heartbreaking. … You’d do anything that you would do for your own family,” Deidre said.

Call for more protection

Prior to the incident, Deidre said she and her family were taking note of the strong currents washing over Lake Michigan at the time at the beach.

“The undercurrent will take you,” she said. “We were just talking about that.”

Rodriguez said the weather conditions were windy, with the waves higher than usual. Those who were in the water stayed in the area before hitting the buoys.

“The waves were smashing in,” Rodriguez said.

Deidre mentioned living near Lake Superior — “It’ll eat people,” she said — and how beaches in the area always have life preservers and other tools to aid in water emergencies.