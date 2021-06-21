'We all felt helpless': Witnesses recount drowning, near-drowning of kids at Lake Michigan beaches in Racine Saturday

RACINE — Helpless.
It was the word Deidre Enriquez, witness of a near-drowning incident Saturday night at North Beach, kept coming back to when she recounted what happened.
“We all felt helpless,” said Enriquez, who was there with her daughter, her daughter’s boyfriend and her grandchildren for a quick stop before heading back to Marquette, Michigan, where she lives.
According to Enriquez, she and her family were stationed at the beach by the park side. She noticed a group of teenage boys beside her family, playing and enjoying the beach, like herself and her loved ones.
At the same time, she noticed first responders on the other side of the beach, by the zoo; she and her family were concerned, but didn’t think much of it at the moment.
Suddenly, Enriquez’s daughter’s boyfriend, Austin Rodriguez, noticed someone in the water was drowning — it was one of the teenage boys who were next to them. Enriquez’s daughter, Alexandria, sprung to action and immediately called 911.
Not knowing what else to do, Deidre headed to the water after him.
“It was natural reaction to go to the person, save them from the water,” she said.
One drowning, one rescue
As reported Saturday:
A 9-year-old girl died Saturday after she was pulled from Racine’s Zoo Beach on Lake Michigan, one of two unrelated water emergencies on Saturday along the lakefront, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
At about the same time, a 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was located about 200 feet off the shore at North Beach.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office:
The Racine County Communications Center received numerous 911 calls at 6:29 p.m. about a 9-year-old girl possibly drowning in Lake Michigan off Zoo Beach.
Police and fire responders were dispatched from multiple agencies within Racine County to assist including the Racine County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol, Racine County Dive Team, Racine Police Department, and Racine Fire Department.
At approximately 6:54 p.m. the child was located, removed from the water, and transported by rescue personnel to an area hospital. The girl died at the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a release issued at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Rescue personnel received a report of another possible drowning in Lake Michigan off North Beach at 6:35 p.m.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol located the 17-year-old boy about 200 yards off North Beach.
The 17-year-old was transported to the beach where he was assisted by rescue personnel and transported to an area hospital. He is in critical condition, the news release stated.
The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.
“The Racine County Sheriff’s would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of the victims, they remain in our thoughts and prayers,” the release stated.
Helping the boy
Another group of citizen responders at the scene were the employees of the Beachside Oasis. Abel Aguirre was working the concessions stand with his daughter, Shania and family member David, both teenagers.
According to a Facebook post from Aguirre, three young men ran up to the concessions stand to report one of their friends was drowning. Shania called 911 immediately, and Aguirre and David ran out to the water to try and help the boy.
“Everything happened so fast,” Aguirre said in an interview. He said the group had seen first responders on the other side of the beach, likely responding to the 9-year-old girl, unbeknownst to the group trying to save the boy.
Deidre said Rodriguez ran to the Zoo Beach to try and get first responders’ attention. Deidre swam as far as the buoys stationed in the water, but she said the boy was “farther than that.”
“We didn’t see his head anymore,” Deidre said of everyone looking out and trying to help the boy. “Then we saw him floating.”
“It was slow motion, fast, everything in between. It was heartbreaking. … You’d do anything that you would do for your own family,” Deidre said.
Call for more protection
Prior to the incident, Deidre said she and her family were taking note of the strong currents washing over Lake Michigan at the time at the beach.
“The undercurrent will take you,” she said. “We were just talking about that.”
Rodriguez said the weather conditions were windy, with the waves higher than usual. Those who were in the water stayed in the area before hitting the buoys.
“The waves were smashing in,” Rodriguez said.
Deidre mentioned living near Lake Superior — “It’ll eat people,” she said — and how beaches in the area always have life preservers and other tools to aid in water emergencies.
According to Deidre, there were no such tools in sight at the beach Saturday night.
Rodriguez said he was looking “left and right” and didn’t see anything he could use to help the boy.
“There were no lifeguards, no life rings, nothing, the boat was locked up,” Rodriguez said.
Rules posted at the beach state lifeguards are on duty at North Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to the City of Racine’s website, over at the Zoo Beach, there are no lifeguards on duty.
“We should have life savers, things available …” Deidre said, getting emotional. “Both of these (incidents) shouldn’t have happened.”
Aguirre said at the time of the 17-year-old’s incident, there were no lifeguards around.
Deidre said there should also be lifeguards at the beach any time there are people there to swim.
“We’re all going to take a class on how to save a drowning person,” she said of her family.
“I think it would be a good idea,” Aguirre said of having lifeguards on duty at the beach for an extended period of time. “Concessions are open until 8 p.m., and people are still there.”
Both groups of people on scene expressed their thoughts and prayers for the 17-year-old.