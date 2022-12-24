Update: We Energies says natural gas back to levels where customers can resume normal use

Winter survival tips

With temperatures falling below zero and wind chills plunging far below that, emergency officials are urging residents to stay safe. The combination of drifting snow and low temperatures is also making travel particularly treacherous. Here are some tips for riding out the storm.

• If possible, stay indoors. Limit outdoor time for pets.

• If you have to go out, dress in several loose-fitting layers. Wear a hat, mittens and snow boots. Use a scarf to cover your mouth and face.

• Know the signs and symptoms of hypothermia, including shivering, exhaustion, confusion and slurred speech.

• Know the signs and symptoms of frostbite, including redness or pain in any skin area.

• Check on friends, family and neighbors. People most likely to be hurt from the cold are older adults, babies, people who spend lots of time outside, such as the homeless and hunters, and people who drink alcohol or use drugs.

• Prepare emergency kits for your home and vehicle that include blankets, snacks and water, medication and other essentials. Keep your gas tank at least half full. Go to readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit for tips on how to prepare emergency kits.

• Check to make sure snow is not blocking outdoor furnace and hot water heater vents, which could cause dangerous levels of carbon monoxide to build up in a home.

If your power goes out:

• Close off unused spaces and limit the number of times you open exterior doors.

• Open cupboards to keep pipes from freezing; in the event of an extended outage, leave a faucet partially open to keep water moving.

• Never use a stove, oven, grill or unvented heater to stay warm, and do not run portable generators in enclosed spaces as these devices give off carbon monoxide, an odorless gas that can be fatal.