We Energies doesn't expect to change its future plans after EPA's regulatory powers are curbed

WASHINGTON — In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court on Thursday limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

By a 6-3 vote, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.

The decision, said environmental advocates and dissenting liberal justices, was a major step in the wrong direction — “a gut punch,” one prominent meteorologist said — at a time of increasing environmental damage attributable to climate change amid dire warnings about the future.

Conservatives throughout the country see the decision as a win against perceived overreaches of executive power. "Much like our Wisconsin state agencies, federal agencies often think that have unlimited power through executive order to go around the legislative process, which renders voters powerless under a near dictatorship," state Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, wrote on Facebook Thursday. "Today, the SCOTUS issued another sound decision, hemming in executive agencies' power to where it belongs."

Here

It's unclear what immediate or long-term impacts there will be in Wisconsin.

A spokesman for We Energies, which provides electricity and natural gas to just shy of half of Wisconsin's population, said he does not expect any effect on the monopoly's operations.

"We are reviewing the decision to fully understand what impact it may have on our operations. At this point, we do not believe it will have any significant effect on our power generation plans," Brendan Conway of We Energies said in an email Thursday afternoon. "We remain committed to reducing carbon emissions 60% by the end of the 2025 and 80% by the end of 2030. We have already announced plans to exit coal by 2035 and we do not expect today’s ruling to change that."

A 2020 investigation by the Chicago Tribune found that We Energies' coal-fired power plant in Oak Creek, immediately north of Caledonia, "is the largest industrial source of toxic metals dumped into Lake Michigan."

All over

The Supreme Court Court's ruling could complicate the administration’s plans to combat climate change. Its detailed proposal to regulate power plant emissions is expected by the end of the year. Though the decision was specific to the EPA, it was in line with the conservative majority’s skepticism of the power of regulatory agencies and it sent a message on possible future effects beyond climate change and air pollution.

The decision put an exclamation point on a court term in which a conservative majority, bolstered by three appointees of former President Donald Trump, also overturned the nearly 50-year-old nationwide right to abortion, expanded gun rights and issued major religious rights rulings, all over liberal dissents.

President Joe Biden aims to cut the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade and to have an emissions-free power sector by 2035. Power plants account for roughly 30% of carbon dioxide output.

“Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day,’” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his opinion for the court.

But Roberts wrote that the Clean Air Act doesn’t give EPA the authority to do so and that Congress must speak clearly on this subject.

"A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body,” he wrote.

In a dissent, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the decision strips the EPA of the power Congress gave it to respond to “the most pressing environmental challenge of our time.”

Kagan said the stakes in the case are high. She said, "The Court appoints itself—instead of Congress or the expert agency—the decisionmaker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening.”

Biden, in a statement, called the ruling “another devastating decision that aims to take our country backwards." He said he would "not relent in using my lawful authorities to protect public health and tackle the climate crisis.”

Added U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., in a statement: “For more than 50 years, the Clean Air Act has reduced pollution and improved air quality for families across Wisconsin. After decades of Congressional Republicans and the big polluters that fund their campaigns attempting to gut the Clean Air Act and roll back the clock on this progress, the activist Supreme Court has misguidedly done the bidding of fossil fuel executives and barred the very agency charged with protecting communities from pollution from doing their job. In Washington, I will continue fighting to address climate change, provide Wisconsin communities the resources they need to respond to extreme weather events, and ensure every Wisconsinite can live in a community with clean air and water.”

EPA head Michael Regan said his agency will move forward with a rule to impose environmental standards on the energy sector.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who led the legal challenge to EPA authority, said the “EPA can no longer sidestep Congress to exercise broad regulatory power that would radically transform the nation’s energy grid and force states to fundamentally shift their energy portfolios away from coal-fired generation.”

University of Georgia meteorology professor Marshall Shepherd, a past president of the American Meteorological Society, said of the decision: "It feels like a gut punch to critical efforts to combat the climate crisis which has the potential to place lives at risk for decades to come.”

Richard Revesz, an environmental expert at the New York University School of Law, called the decision “a significant setback for environmental protection and public health safeguards.”

But he also said in a statement that EPA still has authority to address greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector.

The court held that Congress must speak with specificity when it wants to give an agency authority to regulate on an issue of major national significance.

Underlying all these issues is a lack of action from Congress, reflecting bitter, partisan disagreements over the role of the federal government.

On the environment, Biden’s signature plan to address climate, a sweeping social and environmental policy bill known as Build Back Better, is all but dead amid united opposition from congressional Republicans and conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin from coal state West Virginia.

The justices heard arguments in the case on the same day that a United Nations panel’s report warned that the effects of climate change are about to get much worse, likely making the world sicker, hungrier, poorer and more dangerous in the coming years.

Associated Press writers Matthew Daly, Seth Borenstein and Cathy Bussewitz in New York contributed to this report. Adam Rogan of The Journal Times also contributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0