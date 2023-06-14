Although the last few days brought some much-needed rain to southern Wisconsin, climatologists warn it’s not enough to quench the drought affecting much of the Midwest.

And things could get worse before they get better, said Dennis Todey, director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Midwest Climate Hub, who predicts conditions will stay mostly dry for the next few weeks and into early July. One quarter of Wisconsin, including Madison, is classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor as being in a "moderate drought," while other parts of the state are considered "abnormally dry."

“I think we're going to continue to be sort of on the touch-and-go side of things,” Todey said. “We will continue to have some of these smaller-scale isolated storms that do drop rain in areas, but everyone may not be getting those.”

Although conditions in the state are nowhere near extreme or severe drought levels, interim state climatologist Steve Vavrus said conditions are still dry.

Sunday’s rain amounted to just 0.12 inches around some parts of Madison, according to the National Weather Service. May 2023 was the fourth driest on record in the state, Vavrus said.

Wisconsin saw about one-half inch to an inch of rain in the eastern third of the state Tuesday. Those areas, which were east of and including Madison, “will definitely see a benefit for now,” Vavrus said.

But the western side of the state did not see much rain, if any, and the state is projected to be fairly dry for the next seven to 10 days, Vavrus said. June is normally the wettest month in Wisconsin and combined with May accounts for about 25% of the state’s annual rainfall. The state has received just 40% of the amount of rain it usually has at this point in the year.

The dry conditions also stand in stark contrast with the wet and rainy season this spring. And the 2010s was the wettest decade on record in Wisconsin.

“We've had wetter springs, where agricultural people have had problems getting in fields. We've had flooding and that sort of thing,” Todey said. “So the very dry conditions are a hard difference from what we've seen before.”

Wisconsin is in what climatologists call a flash drought, a quick-onset dryness that occurs during a period of hot temperatures and little rainfall. Current drought conditions are also a result of the masses of dry air moving over Wisconsin from Canada, causing moisture to evaporate more quickly, Vavrus said.

“This is a period of unusual atmospheric conditions,” Vavrus said. “These are the same winds that are carrying over that wildfire smoke from Canada.”

Even just a few weeks of moderate drought can have environmental and agricultural impacts. There could be some early-season stress setting in already on some crops, Todey said.

But the long-term risks of this flash drought will likely be minimal, especially on crops planted later in the growing season, such as corn and soybeans. The wet spring also means there is still moisture deep in the soil for plant roots to reach.

“But that can change and we would need to start getting rainfall for these crops relatively soon before we start seeing some yield loss,” Todey said.

More watering

Greg Genin, operations manager for the Madison Parks Division, said workers are spending more time watering newly planted trees and flower beds to keep up with the dry weather. Genin said his team is preparing for another 10 days of drought-like conditions, but aren't concerned about long-term effects on grass or other plants.

The Parks Division is monitoring the condition of its athletic fields. There's a possibility that sports such as soccer, with lots of running, could be put on temporary hold to prevent damaging the dry fields, Genin said.

Madison golf courses are also trying their best to beat the heat. Becky Iverson, director of golf at Bridges Golf Course, said they have been watering the green every two hours.

While course upkeep during a drought is difficult, Iverson said it’s actually easier than during an overly wet season, when golf courses often have to close completely due to bad weather or standing water on the course.

“We are very fortunate here, especially being in the city, that we have a well,” Iverson said.

Homeowners do not need to worry about their own lawns, according to Vavrus and Todey. Grass can look brown and dry, but it's resilient and may be dormant, not dead. People can expect it to bounce back relatively quickly with extended rainfall.

Climbing temps

In the meantime, climatologists will be looking for signals to help determine when the drought will end, or if things will get worse. While more rain is expected over the next few days, temperatures will also climb back into the 80s and 90s in the next two weeks, which is “bad news," Vavrus said.

Experts will also monitor El Nino, a weather phenomenon that began last week and is caused by increasing water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. El Nino is capable of simultaneously bringing hotter temperatures, floods and drought to North America.

The biggest impacts from El Nino are usually felt during the winter, though, so it’s not a major concern for climatologists at the moment, Vavrus said.

The best thing people can do is be aware of their own water supply. People can also help climate and drought experts monitor trends in coming weeks by reporting their own local precipitation levels online at cocorahs.org and by visiting droughtimpacts.unl.edu and clicking on "CMOR" to send in photos of drought conditions near them.