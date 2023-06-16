Temperatures a little below normal for mid-June today, but not bad. A warming trend is expected for the weekend with showers and storms making a comeback. Get all the details in our latest forecast video.
Matt Holiner
Chief Meteorologist
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
