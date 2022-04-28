WEC seeking rate hikes amid shift to clean energy

Wisconsin’s largest utility company is asking customers to pay an extra $5 to $6 a month next year for electricity to pay for new renewable energy projects as well as past investments in fossil fuel generators it is shutting down.

The WEC Energy group was expected to file a request with regulators Thursday seeking revenue increases of 8.4% for We Energies, which serves about 1.1 million customers, and 6.2% for Wisconsin Public Service Corporation.

WEC says its subsidiaries need the added revenue to cover added expenses, primarily investments of more than $1.1 billion in renewable energy that the company says will save customers millions of dollars in years to come.

With no fuel costs, WEC says the wind, solar and battery projects will be cheaper than existing fossil fuel plants, such as the 1,100-megawatt South Oak Creek coal plant, which is scheduled to shut down over the next two years.

WEC is asking customers to pay off about $508 million in remaining book value for South Oak Creek and the Columbia Energy Center, also slated to close by the end of 2024, though executive vice president for external affairs Bert Garvin said the company may consider refinancing the debt, which regulators approved in 2019 for the Pleasant Prairie plant.

“We believe full recovery is appropriate,” Garvin said. “(But) we’re open to having further discussions with staff and intervenors.”

WEC says even with full cost recovery its customers will save millions of dollars in avoided maintenance, operation and fuel costs.

But Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, questioned why the utility should be allowed to continue collecting profit on a plant “that won’t be keeping anyone’s lights on.”

We Energies’ rate request also reflects a planned $40 million investment to make the distribution grid more resilient to storms. That will include burying up to 800 miles of lines and installing technology that can isolate downed power lines, minimizing the scope and duration of outages.

Other drivers include expiring wholesale contracts and retail sales on par with 2019 levels.

WEC is also seeking rate increases for each of its three natural gas subsidiaries that will translate to an additional $4 to $8 a month in order to pay for new pipes and a controversial $370 million storage project approved last year.

Consumer advocates say they will study the proposal and work to limit whatever rate increase is authorized by the Public Service Commission.

“There’s a lot here to be concerned about,” Content said. “A lot of this is costs related to the clean energy projects. There is gas in here too. And we’re still paying for coal.”

Content said CUB will also question WEC’s profit margins, which at 10% and 10.2% for We Energies and WPS are now above the industry average.

While rates are typically set in two-year increments, WEC says it plans to seek an adjustment in 2024 to account for new generation projects expected to come online and reduced fuel and maintenance costs.

According to PSC data, the typical household in We Energies’ territory paid about $99.68 per month last year for electricity, the highest among the state’s largest investor-owned utilities. Alliant customers had the lowest average bill at $83.42.

If approved, this would be the fifth straight year We Energies customers have seen electricity rates rise and the fourth for WPS customers.

The company notes that over the past decade its rates have grown just 8.2% and 4.8% respectively, less than the rate of inflation. However that does not reflect large increases in the previous decade associated with billions of dollars worth of new fossil fuel generation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.